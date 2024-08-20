Brian D'Arcy James to Perform at Steppenwolf in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Mark Cortale are pleased to announce two lively musical performances with five-time Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James on Saturday, December 7, 2024 (3 pm & 7:30 pm) in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

James will perform songs from the classic American songbook, pop favorites and of course the Broadway canon, including signature songs he originated from shows such as Hamilton, Shrek the Musical, Wild Party and Days of Wine and Roses, to name a few. Not only will this Broadway vet and Northwestern alum perform the music you know and love, but you'll also learn what these songs mean to him in an intimate and personal evening of story and song.

Tickets cost $75 – $115. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 12 pm (Noon). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 12 pm (Noon). For tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/briandarcyjames or call the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

About the Artist

Brian d'Arcy James just recently finished his Broadway run as Joe Clay in Days of Wine and Roses in March 2024. He can most recently be seen in the Netflix Film Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; in the feature film She Came To Me, opposite Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marissa Tomei; in the David E. Kelly miniseries Love and Death, opposite Elizabeth Olsen; and in Jason Katim's Fugue, opposite Connie Britton for Apple TV+. Brian can be seen in a large recurring arc on Evil on Paramount +, in The Comey Rule on Showtime and in Devs on Hulu. He was Officer Krupke in the Oscar-nominated West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, and co-starred in The Kitchen opposite Melissa McCarthy. Other film credits include First Man, Molly's Game and Spotlight, for which he won a SAG Award. Brian has starred in fifteen shows on Broadway, including Into the Woods and The Ferryman, and has been nominated for five Tony Awards. He originated the role of “King George” in Hamilton.

Photo credit: Bobby Quillard

Comments