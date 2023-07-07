Black Ensemble Theatre's FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN Return July 21

Black Ensemble Theater kicks off the return of its smash-hit summer series “Fridays on the Green” on Friday, July 21 on the Black Ensemble lawn at Clark and Sunnyside.

This summer's performances run from 6:30pm – 8:00pm, featuring Second Hand Soul Band, The Tropics, Fuze Band, and The Black Ensemble All-Stars. This is the third summer of performances showcasing local bands, musicians, and Black Ensemble vocalists.

The free series, which runs every Friday from July 21-August 11, is a celebration of the diverse musical cultures of the Uptown community. Each week offers entertainment for all ages, including family activities, concessions, and tours of the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center. The series is free and open to all. Donations are encouraged.

Jackie Taylor comments, “The summer is a great time to celebrate—and there isn't a better way to do it than with music outside with the community. We invite everyone to enjoy great entertainment with us on the lawn outside the theater. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and celebrate in style with us!” This summer's schedule includes the following artists:

Friday, July 21: Second Hand Soul Band The “Second” hippest trip in America! Motown, Funk & Soul is exactly the sound that defines this Chicago Band. The raw, “Funk and Soul” performance of Second Hand Soul Band is both authentic and infectious. It takes you back to the days when all that mattered was meeting your friends for some drinks and an all-night dance party! This energetic, dynamic, seven-piece band has many years of experience and really knows how to entertain. Between the funky hits of the 70s, the one-hit wonders, the disco and the soulful songs of that era, you will be moved to dance and sing; “Songs you remember from the nights you don't!”

Friday, July 28: The Tropics From dancehall to dub, roots rock to rock steady, The Tropics Reggae band covers all bases! Featuring the electric guitar wizardry of Mike Dangeroux and legendary Jamaican singer/DJ, Chaka B. (a.k.a The Golden Tickler), Raw Dawg II has been electrifying audiences around the globe since 1994. If you love rock and reggae this is the show for you! Come down, mon!

Friday, August 4: Fuze Band Returning to 'Fridays' for the second year in a row, Fuze Band is a Santana tribute band that covers your old-school favorites from classic rock to salsa and more!

Friday, August 11: The Black Ensemble All-Stars Musicians and performers from the Black Ensemble stage will play their favorite songs in true Black Ensemble Theater style.

In case of inclement weather, live music and activities will be moved indoors. The concerts are open to the public.

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit Click Here or call 773-769-4451.