Black Ensemble Theatre's FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN Return July 21

This is the third summer of performances showcasing local bands, musicians, and Black Ensemble vocalists.  

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 4 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before

Black Ensemble Theatre's FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN Return July 21

Black Ensemble Theater kicks off the return of its smash-hit summer series “Fridays on the Green” on Friday, July 21 on the Black Ensemble lawn at Clark and Sunnyside.

This summer's performances run from 6:30pm – 8:00pm, featuring Second Hand Soul Band, The Tropics, Fuze Band, and The Black Ensemble All-Stars. This is the third summer of performances showcasing local bands, musicians, and Black Ensemble vocalists.  

The free series, which runs every Friday from July 21-August 11, is a celebration of the diverse musical cultures of the Uptown community. Each week offers entertainment for all ages, including family activities, concessions, and tours of the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center. The series is free and open to all. Donations are encouraged.  

Jackie Taylor comments, “The summer is a great time to celebrate—and there isn't a better way to do it than with music outside with the community. We invite everyone to enjoy great entertainment with us on the lawn outside the theater. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and celebrate in style with us!”   This summer's schedule includes the following artists:  

Friday, July 21: Second Hand Soul Band The “Second” hippest trip in America! Motown, Funk & Soul is exactly the sound that defines this Chicago Band. The raw, “Funk and Soul” performance of Second Hand Soul Band is both authentic and infectious. It takes you back to the days when all that mattered was meeting your friends for some drinks and an all-night dance party! This energetic, dynamic, seven-piece band has many years of experience and really knows how to entertain. Between the funky hits of the 70s, the one-hit wonders, the disco and the soulful songs of that era, you will be moved to dance and sing; “Songs you remember from the nights you don't!”  

Friday, July 28: The Tropics From dancehall to dub, roots rock to rock steady, The Tropics Reggae band covers all bases! Featuring the electric guitar wizardry of Mike Dangeroux and legendary Jamaican singer/DJ, Chaka B. (a.k.a The Golden Tickler), Raw Dawg II has been electrifying audiences around the globe since 1994. If you love rock and reggae this is the show for you! Come down, mon!  

Friday, August 4: Fuze Band Returning to 'Fridays' for the second year in a row, Fuze Band is a Santana tribute band that covers your old-school favorites from classic rock to salsa and more!  

Friday, August 11: The Black Ensemble All-Stars Musicians and performers from the Black Ensemble stage will play their favorite songs in true Black Ensemble Theater style.  

In case of inclement weather, live music and activities will be moved indoors. The concerts are open to the public.   

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists. 

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit Click Here or call 773-769-4451.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Photos: Porchlights BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD Concert Series Kicks Off At Portage Park Photo
Photos: Porchlight's BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD Concert Series Kicks Off At Portage Park

Porchlight Music Theatre’s free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard starring Broadway veterans and recent Porchlight “New Faces,” now in its third year, is now playing through August 8, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Comcast and Xfinity. See photos from the show!

2
Hit Production MOTHERHOUSE Reopening At Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Fall Photo
Hit Production MOTHERHOUSE Reopening At Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Fall

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE), Chicago’s only Equity theatre dedicated to advancing the lives of women through the power of theatre, will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi this fall. 

3
Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2 Photo
Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2

The Den Theatre has announced a special appearance by comedian Brad Williams featuring four stand-up performances on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2.

4
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project

Six strangers embark on a silent retreat in the woods, where their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need for connection. With a perfect blend of profound and humorous moments, this critically acclaimed play delves into life's biggest questions and reminds us of the power of silence in our search for meaning.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Ardent Dance Company (7/07-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes (Recorded))
A Theater in the Dark (3/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonfile - the AC/DC Tribute
Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Debates
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (4/15-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theatre (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHIM Chicago
Stage 773 (1/12-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# the smallprov show
Logan Square Improv (5/10-12/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You