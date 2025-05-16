Black Ensemble Theater to Present 11th SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Ensemble Theater Founder and Executive Director Jackie Taylor will present the return of Soul of A Powerful Woman, now in its 11th year. The one-night premier fundraising event will feature a cast of powerful women who will take to the stage to act, sing and dance in true Black Ensemble style. The 2025 performance, with the theme of “We Shall Overcome,” is curated by Jackie Taylor. The event will be held on Sunday, June 8 at 6:00pm at Black Ensemble Theater.

Tickets are $65. Sponsorships and ticket purchases will support the mission of Black Ensemble Theater: to eradicate racism through the utilization of theater arts and community engagement. The benefit supports Black Ensemble Theater as it continues to create bold productions, deliver youth education programs, and build bridges across communities.

Soul of a Powerful Woman: We Shall Overcome is more than a performance—it’s a celebration of resilience, artistry, and the enduring power of women to shape change. This one-night-only event features a dynamic cast of Chicago’s most inspiring leaders—including artists, activists, government trailblazers, business innovators, and beloved Black Ensemble Theater performers, united on stage through music, dance, and storytelling.

The cast of Soul of A Powerful Woman includes: U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, Managing Partner of Cleveland Avenue Andrea Zopp, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Activist Hedy Ratner and stars of Black Ensemble Theater. Additional participants will be announced soon.

Jackie Taylor comments, “Some of the most outstanding women leaders in Chicago will be joining us at Black Ensemble Theater to inspire and entertain during this popular event. We welcome everyone to come out and support one of Black Ensemble’s most exciting events of the year! The annual fundraiser is an opportunity to engage with these Powerful Women, socialize with other theatergoers and to watch thrilling and inspiring musical performances while supporting the mission of Black Ensemble Theater.”



