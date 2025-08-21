Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Ensemble Theater will present Blue Heaven, written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. This soul-stirring new production will celebrate the power of the blues with the music of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Big Mama Thornton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and B.B. King. Performances will run September 6 – October 26, 2025 at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The press opening will take place Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 3:00pm.

Blue Heaven will offer a heart-shaking ride through the legendary sounds that defined generations. Fueled by powerhouse performances and unforgettable songs, the show will trace the journey from shame to redemption and heartbreak to healing. With music that electrifies as much as it soothes, the production will remind audiences that the blues is more than entertainment—it is medicine.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will feature Lyle Miller as Howlin’ Wolf, Cynthia Carter as Big Mama Thornton, Dwight Neal as Muddy Waters, JJ Smith as Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Aaron Reese Boseman as B.B. King.

The creative team will include Jackie Taylor (Executive Producer), Daryl D. Brooks (Writer/Director), Sydney Lynn (Set Design), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Design), Sean Alvarez (Sound Design), Dj Douglass (Projection Design), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Harrison Orneals (Technical Director), Rachel West (Master Electrician), and Sophie Goodard (Equity Stage Manager).

Musicians will include Adam Sherrod (keys), Myron Cherry (drums), Oscar Brown Jr. (guitar), and Walt Harrington (bass).

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced $57.50–$66.50 (fees included) and will be available at www.blackensemble.org, by phone at (773) 769-4451, or in person at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances will be Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Valet parking will be available for $13 (cash only).

The Black Ensemble Theater 5-Play Card is also available, offering five flexible admissions for $225 (an average of $45 per ticket). The card will be valid for 18 months and may be used in any ticket combination, subject to a maximum of five admissions on a single performance date.