Ballet Hispanico Presents Chicago Premiere Of Evita Peron Work At Auditorium Theatre, March 26 & 27

The Auditorium Theatre presents the long-awaited return of Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, with the Chicago Premiere of Doña Perón in two performances only, March 26 & 27, 2022.

Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa to music by Peter Salem, Doña Perón is the first full evening-length work commissioned by the Company and reclaims the narrative of the iconic Latina figure by a Latina choreographer. The work is an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, one of the most recognizable, and controversial, women in Argentinian history. The illegitimate daughter of a prosperous farmer, Evita concealed this shameful past as she rose the ranks from dancehall performer to Argentina's First Lady - all before her untimely death at the age of 33.

Doña Perón brings to light the extremes of power at the forefront of Evita's life. Her work as an activist and advocate for Argentina's women and working class raised skepticism as she indulged in the opulence of a high-class life. A voice for the people, or a deceitful actress? Lopez Ochoa explores these diverging legacies and more in this seminal work, marking Ballet

Hispánico's move beyond its 50th Anniversary and the continuation of centering the voices of Latinx artists.

"She's not a fairytale character, she's not a literary character," said Lopez Ochoa. "She's a real woman, and for me, it's interesting to put her on stage because she's difficult to pinpoint. I want to give female dancers real roles, not always the nice roles. Women are complex and it's nice to show all of these facets. I'm very grateful that I can put this woman, Evita Perón, on stage as a female choreographer."

Added Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan, "Ballet Hispánico last performed on a Chicago stage more than 15 years ago. The Auditorium Theatre is honored to present the company's long awaited return to both its loyal fans and new audiences, alike. And especially in March - recognized as Women's History Month - what a powerful production to showcase on the Auditorium Theatre stage, as we continue to shine a light on female choreographers. We hope this engagement is the start of many more visits."

Tickets start at $37 and are available at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Click here for phone and in-person hours. Ballet Hispánico is part of the Auditorium Theatre's International Dance Series offering a 20% discount that also includes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater March 2-6, 2022. "Create Your Own" Series subscription offering a 15-25% discount. Discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more people are also available. The Auditorium Theatre offers $15 student rush tickets to full-time college students and $5 tickets to young people ages 13-19 with Urban Gateways' Teen Arts Pass program. The Auditorium also offers a Student Savings Club for both college and high school students. The Auditorium Theatre's ADMIT ONE program offers complimentary tickets to Chicago-area community groups.