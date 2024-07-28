Babes With Blades Announces Cast and Creative Team For Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) 2024 season concludes with William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, October 16 - November 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, directed by Lauren Katz with fight direction by Ensemble Member Jillian Leff. Previews are Wednesday, Oct, 16 – Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with select performances will be available for streaming. Tickets are $28 - $35 and are now available at BabesWithBlades.org.

As one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream is brought to life with the unique perspectives that only Babes With Blades Theatre Company can provide. This imaginative and insightful production honors the staples that Shakespearean devotees cherish and takes prideful risks that Chicago storefront theater productions dare to embrace.

“I'm delighted we are presenting our first Shakespeare comedy in the Babes With Blades Theatre Company's history with A Midsummer Night's Dream. This play has always been a favorite of theatergoers, and it's easy to understand why,” states Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “This show has everything, from comedy and romance to magic and combat (yes, really). I'm excited to see the always insightful director Lauren Katz's take on this play with our artists bringing new perspectives to this well-loved show. Beyond the pure enjoyment of producing theater, we as an ensemble always strive to push ourselves past the audience's expectations for both Shakespeare and BWBTC. Our hope is that astute audiences aren't only entertained, but also intrigued enough to delve into discussions or have personal realizations well after seeing how BWBTC performs this classic.”

The ensemble cast of 13 artists includes, in alphabetical order; Whitney Ann Bates (they/them; U/S Helena/Snout/Snug), Christine Chang (they/she; U/S Lysander/Flute), Cat Evans (they/she/he; Hermia) Jessica Goforth (she/her; Starveling/U/S Demetrius); Jalyn Green (they/she; Theseus/Titania), Cee Scallen (they/them; Flute), Sarah Scanlon (she/her; Bottom), Logan UhiwaiO'Alohamailani Rasmussen (she/her; Snug/U/S Bottom); Patty Roache (they/them; Helena) joined by BWBTC ensemble members Kim Fukawa (she/her; Demetrius), Jennifer Mohr (she/her; U/S Hermia / Quince), Izis Mollinedo (they/them; Lysander), Morgan Manasa (she/her; Quince), Hazel Monson (she/her; Egeus/Puck), Lauren Paige (she/her; Snout /U/S Oberon) and Hayley Rice (she/her; Oberon).

The production team includes, in alphabetical order, Esau Andaleon (he/him; stage manager), Sydney René Cox (she/her; intimacy choreographer), Mikayla De Guzman (she/her; asst. stage manager), Hannah Foerschler (she/her; sound design), Rose Hamill (she/her; production manager), Vicki Jablonski (she/her; costume design), Lauren Katz (she/her; director), Marcus Klein (he/him; scenic designer), Persephone Lawrence (she/they; props design), Jen Pan (she/they; fight week educator), Payton Shearn (she/they; production asst.), Laura J. Wiley (she/her; lighting design) along with BWBTC ensemble members Line Bower (they/them; technical director), Carrie Hardin (she/her; text coach), Madison Hill (they/them; asst. fight choreographer), Kelsey Kovacevich (she/her; asst. director) and Jillian Leff (she/her; fight choreographer).

ABOUT Lauren Katz, DIRECTOR OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Lauren Katz is a director, educator and arts administrator. Favorite directing credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream and Women of 4G (Babes With Blades Theatre Company), The Prom (Highland Park Players), Mary's Wedding (Oil Lamp Theatre), tick, tick … BOOM and A Grand Night for Singing (Dunes Summer Theatre), Grease and Legally Blonde the Musical (Beverly Theatre Guild), Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Strawdog Theatre) and This is a Chair (Haven Theatre). Other collaborations include: About Face Theatre, Firebrand Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Theater Wit, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theatre, Redtwist Theatre, Writers Theatre and Windy City Playhouse. Katz served as the 2016/2017 artistic apprentice at Steppenwolf Theatre Company and as a 2018/2019 Directors Inclusion Fellow at Victory Gardens Theatre. As a teaching artist, she works with Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Lookingglass Theatre Company.

ABOUT BABES WITH BLADES THEATRE COMPANY

Babes With Blades Theatre Company – for over the past 25 years, and moving into the future – strives to develop and present scripts focused on complex, dynamic (often combative) characters who continue to be underrepresented on theatre stages based on gender. Babes With Blades Theatre Company uses (and will continue to use) stage combat to tell stories that elevate the voices of underrepresented communities and dismantle the patriarchy.

