BWW Q&A: Namir Smallwood Talks THE BOOK OF GRACE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

As Steppenwolf Theatre Company continues its landmark 49th season, ensemble member Namir Smallwood steps into another powerful role in the Chicago premiere of The Book of Grace by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the play explores the fragile threads of family, freedom, and forgiveness in a border town on the brink. Smallwood, who joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 2017 and has since become a staple of its most acclaimed productions, stars alongside Zainab Jah and Brian Marable in this explosive portrait of reunion and reckoning.

We spoke with Smallwood about reentering Parks’ vivid theatrical world, his approach to navigating complex familial dynamics onstage, and what it means to bring this story to Chicago audiences now.

The Book of Grace by Suzan-Lori Parks has only been produced professionally a handful of times. Tell us a bit about the play and your character Buddy.

The Book of Grace is about an estranged family who are trying to find their footing after a long estrangement and a very troubled past. Buddy is a veteran who comes to visit his father and stepmother after 15 years. He is the manifestation of their troubled past. Buddy shakes things up a little bit!

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is updating The Book of Grace for its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf. She’s also been in the rehearsal room with you. What’s that experience been like?

It was an experience I won’t ever forget.

Talk a bit about working with director Steve H. Broadnax III.

Working with Steve was an education! I am grateful for the lessons and the opportunity to work with him.

You will also be appearing in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Topdog/Underdog during Steppenwolf’s upcoming 50th Anniversary Season. Do you think this play will influence your performance in next season’s production?

Top dog/Underdog and The Book of Grace are considered companion pieces which explore the relationships between black men, brothers in one and father and son in the other. Those are two very different relationship dynamics, different histories and different (mis)understandings. The circumstances are also different. All I can do is live in that world honestly and see what fruit that particular tree in that particular garden produces.

You start rehearsals for Steppenwolf’s Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz while The Book of Grace is still running. How do you juggle both at the same time?

I haven’t started just yet. But, I have to drink A LOT of water and get as much sleep as I can! It’s a wonderful play and I’m excited to see what we all can bring to it.

Why must audiences come and see this production?

I think audiences should see this play because it’s really timely. Where we are now as a civilization, we are in desperate need of grace for one another and for our selves. If we can inspire anyone who comes to see this play to be a little more compassionate, a touch more understanding, then we have done our jobs. Also, Zainab Jah and Brian Marable are incredible!! I am blessed to be on the ice with them. Just saying.

