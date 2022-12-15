BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS Comes to Timeline Theatre

TimeLine's 2022-23 subscription season returns February 1 - March 19, 2023 with the world premiere of Boulevard of Bold Dreams by LaDarrion Williams, a Los Angeles-based playwright new to Chicago audiences, with a story about dreamers overcoming obstacles and fighting for recognition amidst the racism and inequity of Hollywood.

The date is February 29, 1940, the night Hattie McDaniel made history at the Oscars. Bartender Arthur Brooks, an ambitious Black man from rural Alabama, dreams of becoming a movie director. His best friend, Dottie Hudson, is a maid at the Ambassador Hotel and a cynic of all dreams. But when the actress Hattie McDaniel stops in the bar and decides not to attend the biggest event in show business, Arthur and Dottie must do everything in their power to convince her to claim her historic win-all while confronting their dark pasts and making their own dreams come to life.

Malkia Stampley directs Williams' riveting new play about dreamers, obstacles, and the not-so-changing landscape of Hollywood. The cast features TimeLine Theatre Company Members Charles Andrew Gardner (he/him) as Arthur and Mildred Marie Langford (she/her) as Dottie. Gabrielle Lott-Rogers (she/her) plays Hattie McDaniel. The production team includes Ryan Emens (Scenic Designer, he/him), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer, she/her), Jason Lynch (Lighting Designer, he/him), Rasean DavontÃ© Johnson (Projections Designer, he/him), Daniel Etti-Williams (Co-Sound Designer, they/them) and Andre Pluess (Co-Sound Designer,he/him), Lonnae Hickman (Properties Designer, she/her), Khalid Y. Long (Dramaturg, he/him), and Dina Spoerl (Dramaturgical Display Designer, she/her).

"Earlier this season, TimeLine explored the intersection of politics, race, and entertainment in the 1930s and 1950s with Campaigns, Inc. and Trouble in Mind," said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. "Now, we're thrilled to delve further into those topics through the lens of 1940 with the world premiere of Boulevard of Bold Dreams, shining a light on the trailblazer Hattie McDaniel on the historic night she won the Oscar for Gone with the Wind. We're delighted to introduce playwright LaDarrion Williams to Chicago, and welcome director Malkia Stampley to TimeLine for the first time to helm this play about conviction, representation, and the pursuit of artistic passion."

Single tickets to Boulevard of Bold Dreams go on sale Tuesday, December 20. Previews begin February 1, 2023. Press Night is Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is February 9. Performances run through March 19 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at

(773) 281-8463 x6.

Preview tickets are $25. Single tickets to regular performances start at $42 (Wednesday through Friday), $49 (Saturday evenings) and $57 (Saturday and Sunday matinees). Student discount is 35% off regular price with valid ID. TimeLine is also a member of TCG's Blue Star Theatre Program and is offering $25 tickets to U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their spouses and family.

Ticket buyers ages 18-35 may join TimeLine's free MyLine program to obtain access to discounted tickets, special events and more. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are also available. Visit timelinetheatre.com/discounts for more about available discounts.