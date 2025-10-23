BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Full Cast Announced at A Red Orchid Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Orchid Theatre has announced full casting for the Chicago premiere of Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald. The production will run from January 15 through February 22, 2026, at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells Street, in Chicago’s Old Town.

The cast features Ensemble Member John Judd as John and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason as Caitlyn, with Sahar Dika serving as understudy.

Birds of North America follows a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they observe birds in their suburban Maryland backyard. Against the backdrop of shifting family dynamics and a changing climate, the play examines the distance—and attempts at understanding—that can exist between generations.

The production team includes Morgan Laszlo (Scenic Design), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Design), Seojung Jang (Lighting Design), Ethan Korvne (Sound Design), Amy Carpenter (Assistant Director), Kyle Stoffers (Casting Director), Shelbi Weaver (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), and Alivia Arizaga (Stage Manager).

About the Artists

Anna Ouyang Moench is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose works include Your Local Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, Again, Man of God, Mothers, and Sin Eaters. Her plays have been produced by La Jolla Playhouse, The Geffen Playhouse, East West Players, and others. She is a two-time WGA Award recipient for Severance (Apple TV+), and winner of the Steinberg Playwright Award.

Kirsten Fitzgerald, Artistic Director of A Red Orchid Theatre since 2008, recently directed The Moors (Jeff Award for Best Production and Best Director of a Play, Midsize) and Gorgeous at Raven Theatre. Her acting credits include work at the Goodman, Steppenwolf, and Victory Gardens, as well as roles in Dark Matter, Somebody Somewhere, and Widows.

John Judd has appeared in numerous A Red Orchid productions including Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin and The Malignant Ampersand, and has worked extensively at the Goodman, Steppenwolf, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Cassidy Slaughter-Mason’s credits include Brooklyn Laundry (Northlight Theatre), The Luckiest (Raven Theatre, Jeff Award), and Rapture Blister Burn (Goodman Theatre). Her film and television work includes Chicago Fire, Ultra City Smiths, and Soundtrack.