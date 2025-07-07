BEST FRIEND'S GIRL: The Ultimate Cars Experience is Coming to Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare for a night of nostalgia and rock ‘n' roll as Best Friends Girl, the premier tribute band to the legendary band The Cars, takes the stage Friday, August 22 at 8 pm at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL.

With a remarkable ability to recreate the timeless hits that defined an era, Best Friends Girl will honor the music of The Cars, celebrating their illustrious career spanning over 35 years and more than 23 million albums sold.

From the infectious energy of “Best Friends Girl” to the iconic sounds of “Shake It Up,” “Magic,” and the unforgettable “Moving in Stereo”—featured prominently in the classic film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”—this tribute band promises an unparalleled live experience filled with the classic sounds fans know and love.

Best Friends Girl is composed of a talented ensemble of lifelong musicians dedicated to preserving the legacy of The Cars. Their performances resonate with incredible musicianship, drawing from the unique blend of synthesizer-driven sound and classic rock roots that The Cars pioneered in the late 1970s.