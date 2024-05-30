BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Chicago Engagement On Sale Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the Chicago engagement BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, go on sale tomorrow.

The hit Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The tour will be led by Don Stephenson as Doc Brown, Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Ensemble members include Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Lucas Hallauer, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co- writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi- Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)

A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2023.

A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, was released July 3, 2023 and is available at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Individual tickets prices range from $40.00 to $135.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10+ are also on sale by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. The performance schedule is below. The Broadway and West End hit show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from August 13 – September 1, 2024.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 24 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments