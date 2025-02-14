Authentic Chicago Ensemble to Present Inaugural Production, SAFE LANDING: How The Owls Saved Me

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Safe Landing: How the Owls Saved Me by ACE Co-Founder Tim Kough asks the question: Can the power of human connection help heal decades of trauma?

A semi-autobiographical piece, Safe Landing follows Timmy, a songwriter, as he tries to overcome years of writer's block after a suicide attempt that lands him in a mental health facility. As we follow Timmy's journey in gaining human connection, we meet the members of the ward also struggling with their mental health, trying to overcome their fears, errors, and failures from the world.

The play begins in a very dark place but ends with loads of joy and healing. Through the use of storytelling, music, movement and art, the characters throw off the reins of their disease and soar to heights they never dreamed possible.

Trigger Warning: This piece deals with the topic of mental illness in a hospital psychiatric ward. The issues of suicide, mental illness, drug addiction, death, child abuse and neglect, and sexual abuse are present in this piece.

Produced by RJ Cecott, Directed by Jordan Ratliff, and Choreographed by J. Xavier, the cast includes, Tim Kough as Timmy, Ashley Greenwood as Anj, Adriana Sanchez Monroy as Mariana, Susan Anderson as Delilah (Dede), Izadorius Tortuga as Clayton, Sandy Spatz as Emunah (Emme), David Stasevsky as Ivan, Ryan Murphy as Ellis, Marquise De Jahn Howard as Mighty, Sara Kough as Casey, and Rob Weinstein as Grandpa Rob. Stage Management and Lighting Design are done by Jordyne Pippenger. All music within the play was written by Tim Kough.

An understudy performance will occur on Friday, March 28th at 8 PM. Understudies include, Zoe Replinger, Tyler Battista, Kelcy Taylor, Kyle Johnson, and Abigail Jimenez.

