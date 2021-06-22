Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Auditorium Theatre to Reopen with The Devil's Ball in August

The Roaring Back theme is a revival of the spirit of the 1920s and signals the return of arts and culture to the theatre following its 15-month closure during COVID-19.

Jun. 22, 2021  
The Auditorium Theatre Auxiliary Board will host their annual Devil's Ball on Friday, August 27, 2021, the first public event at the theatre since its closure in March of 2020. Early Bird tickets go on-sale Thursday, June 24 @ 10AM at AuditoriumTheatre.org. All proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the National Historic Landmark Auditorium Theatre.

This year's theme, Roaring Back, is a revival of the spirit of the 1920s and signals the return of arts and culture to the theatre following its 15-month closure during COVID-19. Devil's Ball is hosted annually by the Auxiliary Board, a dedicated group of young professionals devoted to raising awareness and generating support for the Auditorium Theatre.

"We are beyond excited to reopen the Auditorium Theatre with one of Chicago's favorite parties," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Moreover, this exciting and glamorous evening raises money for the theatre's continued restoration, and we are grateful to the Auxiliary Board for their continued support."

The event takes place on the historic Landmark Stage that has welcomed legendary performances from Prince, American Ballet Theatre, David Bowie, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Bernadette Peters, Chance the Rapper, Kathleen Battle, and many more.

Event highlights include Gatsby-themed cocktails, fabulous nosh, live jazzy tunes, a photo booth, silent auction, wine raffle, behind-the-scenes tours, a surprise pop-up performance, and dancing beneath the architectural brilliance of the theatre!


