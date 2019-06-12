Auditorium Theatre Board Of Directors Names New Chairman And Vice-Chairman

The Auditorium Theatre's Board of Directors has elected Ann Nash as the new Chairman of the Board and Thomas R. Baryl as Vice-Chairman, effective immediately.

"It is an honor to serve the Auditorium Theatre in this new capacity and I am humbled by its history and place in our city," says Nash. "My family has been coming to the theatre for decades, always in awe of its beauty, unparalleled stage, and the magic of its performances. It is unquestionably one of the world's greatest theatres, and Vice-Chairman Tom Baryl and I are proud to steward it into the next chapter."

Nash has served on the Auditorium's Board of Directors since 2006 and chaired the Board's Development Committee before she was appointed Chairman. She is an attorney and officer with Nash Disability Law and has served the not-for-profit community, including the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Foundation, Northwestern University, and Children's Memorial Hospital, in various capacities.

Baryl joined the Board of Directors in 2012 and served as chair of the Facilities Committee before he was appointed Vice-Chairman. He is the vice-president of the parking company People's Auto Parking.

"Ann and Tom are two of the most dedicated supporters of the Auditorium Theatre, and I look forward to working with them as our National Historic Landmark continues its legacy as a key player in the performing arts landscape in Chicago and around the world," says Rachel Freund, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Auditorium Theatre.

The previous Chairman of the Board, along with a number of other individuals, departed the Board of Directors last week following a disagreement with Roosevelt University regarding the search for a new Auditorium Theatre CEO.

"We thank our respected colleagues who recently left the board for their work and support on behalf of the Auditorium, and for their continued friendship," says Nash. "They join the ranks of all the dedicated Chicagoans throughout the years who worked tirelessly to ensure the theatre's 130-year-old legacy, bringing diverse art and culture to the city, and we look forward to welcoming them to the theatre when we launch the 2019-20 Season this fall. The Auditorium is the 'theatre for the people,' and plays a vital role in the city."





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You