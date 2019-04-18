Auditorium Theatre Auxiliary Board to Host 'Devil's Ball'

Take a trip back in time with the Auditorium Theatre Auxiliary Board at the Devil's Ball on Friday, June 14, 2019. This signature event, inspired by the 1893 World's Fair, features drinks, dancing, and dining on the same stage that has welcomed legendary performers including Aretha Franklin, the Bolshoi Ballet, David Bowie, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Bernadette Peters, Chance the Rapper, and many more. The Devil's Ball is hosted annually by the Auxiliary Board, a dedicated group of young professionals devoted to raising awareness and generating support for the Auditorium Theatre.

"The Auditorium Theatre was so unparalleled and awe-inspiring when it opened in 1889 that it played an instrumental role in bringing the 1893 World's Fair to the city, affirming to the rest of the country that Chicago was truly a world-class city," says Rachel Freund, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Auditorium Theatre. "It is fitting that all proceeds from the Devil's Ball, themed around the World's Fair, support our 130-year-old theatre's continued restoration and preservation."

"Our annual Devil's Ball is an engaging and unique way to spend a night out while benefiting one of Chicago's most iconic architectural accomplishments," says Mariaelena Morales, Auditorium Theatre Auxiliary Board Chair. "We invite you to join us for this special event on Chicago's landmark stage and enjoy an evening under the golden glow of the Auditorium Theatre."

Guests at the Devil's Ball will enjoy a variety of cuisines from around the world, provided by Food for Thought with desserts by Russian Tea Time; an open bar with cocktails, wine, champagne, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages; and dancing on the Auditorium's stage. The evening also features exclusive tours of the Auditorium, a silent auction, and a wine raffle. Keeping with tradition, the event will feature surprise live entertainment - previous performers at Devil's Ball have included samba dancers, performers from Aloft Circus Arts, and the marching band Environmental Encroachment.

Tickets to the Devil's Ball are $75 through Tuesday, April 30 at 5PM, and $100 until Thursday, June 13 at 5PM. Tickets purchased after 5PM on June 13 and on June 14 are $125. Tickets are available online at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office (50 E Ida B Wells Dr). For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kelly Saroff Allen by phone at 312.341.2364 or via email at ksaroff@auditoriumtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Julia Nash Photography





