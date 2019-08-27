AstonRep Theatre Presents EQUUS Beginning September 27

AstonRep Theatre Company launches its 2019-20 season with Peter Shaffer's psychological thriller EQUUS, directed by Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, playing September 27 - October 27, 2019 at AstonRep's new home,The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129.The press opening is Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes company members Alexandra Bennett* and Robert Tobin* with Malia Hu, Rian Jairell, Sean William Kelly, Julie Partyka, Jordan Pokorney and Andrew Whatley. Understudy: Billy Sullivan.

Inspired by a true story, EQUUS sets out to explore the complex relationships between devotion and myth. When teenager Alan Strang's pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy's violent act. As Dysart delves into Alan's world of twisted spirituality, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.

Comments Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, "Peter Shaffer's gripping psychological thriller is a timeless classic and a cornerstone of modern drama. It's the perfect play for AstonRep and we're incredibly excited to bring this show to life at our new home at the Edge Theater."

The production team to date includes Jeremiah Barr* (scenic and puppetry design), kClare McKellaston (costume design), Samantha Barr* (lighting design), Derek Bertelsen* (sound design), Sara Pavlak McGuire* (casting director), Claire Yearman (intimacy/violence design), Claire Allegra Taylor (movement director), Bethany Hart (dialect coach) and Kamren Smith (assistant director, stage manager).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.

PHOTO CREDIT: (pictured) Sean William Kelly in a publicity image for AstonRep Theatre Company's production of EQUUS. Photo by Derek Bertelsen.





