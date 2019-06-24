Arc Theatre Presents A MIDSUMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Arc Theatre joins Ridgeville Park District's Shakespeare on the Ridge series again this summer with Shakespeare's seductive comedy of magic and mischief. A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Mark Boergers* playing July 20th through August 11th at Ridgeville Park, 908 Seward St., Evanston, IL 60202. ADMISSION IS FREE. There is also an Invited Preview Performance on Friday, July 19th at 7:00pm.

The Arc is excited to commemorate its 10th year at Shakespeare on the Ridge with the show that started it all: "A Midsummer Night's Dream". Starry-eyed young lovers and a couple of ambitious actors escape the rigid world of Athens and enter into a magical wood inhabited by spectacular faeries who's lust for mischief is fueled by their own torrid romance. Perfectly suited to Shakespeare on the Ridge's outdoor stage at twilight, this re-imagined adaptation of Shakespeare's most famous comedy is Arc at its best.

The production team for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM includes: Stage Manager Taran Snodgress, Set Designer Cailin Short*, Costume Designer Hailey Rakowiecki, Casting and Producing Director Teddy Boone*, and Assistant Director Daniel Sappington*.

*Denotes The Arc Theatre company member PRODUCTION DETAILS: TITLE: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM PLAYWRIGHT: Shakespeare DIRECTOR: Mark Boergers* CAST: Hannah Antman (Bottom), Kade Cox (Oberon), Elliot Carter Cruz (Demetrius), McKenzie Graham-Howard (Lysander), Jon Parker Jackson (Flute), Marjorie Muller (Helena), Dana Szarzynski (Titania), TJ Thomas (Puck), and Rainey Wright (Hermia).

Ridgeville Park, 908 Seward St., Evanston, IL 60202 DATES: Invited Preview - July 19th (7:00pm), PERFORMANCES - July 20th through August 11th Curtain Time: Saturdays and Sundays at 7:00pm TICKET PRICE: ADMISSION IS FREE SEATING: Seating is first come, first served. We suggest audience members arrive early to the park. Picnics, chairs, and blankets are encouraged. (Some seating will be provided.) Reserved picnic tables and front row seats are available with a donation to The Ridgeville Foundation. Visit Ridgeville.org/Shakespeare for more information on reserving a seat or table.





