Announcing ENCORE, New Streaming Series From The Goodman's Video Vault

As the Goodman's stages remain dark, audiences everywhere can experience a beloved past production-or discover one they may have missed-through Encore, an on-demand video streaming opportunity.

The free new series, curated by the Goodman's Artistic team, launches with four plays from the theater's "video vault," each appearing in a limited streaming run over the next two months: How To Catch Creation by Christina Anderson, directed by Niegel Smith; Teatro Buendía's (Cuba) Pedro Páramo by Raquel Carrío, inspired by the Novel by Juan Rulfo, directed by Flora Lauten; Smokefall by Noah Haidle, directed by Anne Kauffman; and Measure for Measure by William Shakespeare, directed by Robert Falls. Also available for streaming is Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, directed by Neel Keller, presented in partnership with All Arts, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and six additional regional U.S. theaters.

The Encore series begins March 15 and continues through May 9; tickets are free with reservations available now at GoodmanTheatre.org/Encore. Orlandersmith and Keller appear in conversation about Until the Flood tomorrow, March 5 at 6pm (Chicago), presented by TCG Books' First Fridays; visit Circle.TCG.org/Events/Calendar. All productions are accessible at GoodmanTheatre.org. The Goodman is grateful for the support of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lead Corporate Sponsor, and ITW, Corporate Sponsor Partner.

"Live theater is ephemeral; once a performance ends, it's gone forever," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "But as we anticipate the day we can reopen our doors and resume in-person events, we are thrilled to offer this rare chance to watch a handful of signature Goodman productions-including world premieres, a re-imagined classic and a ground-breaking international collaborate-from our video archives."

Executive Director Roche Schulfer added, "The Encore series allows us to, at once, support the actors on stage and artists behind the scenes who created these productions while offering something special to our audiences-completely FREE of charge. We are grateful to our Union partners for their collaboration and partnership in making possible this opportunity to experience these special productions in a new way."

Reservations for the free streams are now open for all four productions at GoodmanTheatre.org/Encore.