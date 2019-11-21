Andy Woodhull Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Comedian Andy Woodhull shares the stage with his funny friends for an evening of laughs at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 4, 2020.

Andy recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has also appeared on Conan. He has a half hour special on Comedy Central. In 2014 he was the first comedian to make his network television debut on the Tonight Show: Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2009 he appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham.

Andy has appeared at many comedy festivals and contests including, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, The Maui Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and The Great American Comedy Festival. He has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom radio show, and was a semi-finalist in CMT's "Next Big Comic". He won the Best of the Midwest Competition at Gilda's Laugh Fest in 2010. He has 4 comedy albums all in rotation on Pandora, and Sirius Satellite Radio.

An Evening with Andy Woodhull and Friends will be at Metropolis Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $45. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

An Evening with Andy Woodhull and Friends is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist (January 2), TV & Me (January 3), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), and An Evening with Greg Warren and Friends (January 25).

Supporting Sponsor for An Evening with Andy Woodhull and Friends is The Lutheran Home. Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You