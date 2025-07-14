Ana Gasteyer To Headline The Auditorium Gala in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway, film & TV star and former Saturday Night Live cast member Ana Gasteyer will headline The Auditorium's 2025 Annual Gala at the Palmer House, on Thursday evening, October 9, 2025.

In addition to a performance by Gasteyer showcasing her impressive musical career, a pair of Chicago cultural dynamos will receive The Auditorium’s top annual honors: Judie Green will be presented with the 2025 Adler & Sullivan Award for her lasting contributions to the arts and exceptional commitment to The Auditorium, a National Historic Landmark and the crowning achievement of famed architects Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan, while Jorge Pérez is the recipient of the 2025 Beatrice Spachner Award for substantially enhancing the landscape of Chicago as a performer, leader, ambassador, and advocate for arts and culture. Over the last 28 years, Green has overseen multiple departments at The Auditorium, including Sales, Marketing, Creative Engagement, and Development; helped establish new education programs, such as Admit One and the Hearts to Art camp; fundraised for key capital improvements; and built audiences for returning companies.

Green also lends her talents to the cultural community as a current Board member and the Past Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Loop Alliance, board member of Chicago Dance History Project and The Sarah Siddons Society, Past President of the Board of Audience Architects (now See Chicago Dance), and former board member of Illinois Classical Art and Architecture – Midwest Chapter. Pérez serves as executive director of the world-renowned Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University and currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. He is also board chair for See Chicago Dance service organization, co-chair for Dance USA National 2025 Conference, member of two Latinx Arts/Executive Councils in San Francisco and New York, and the newly elected member of the Chicago Cultural Advisory Council ensuring Chicago remains at the forefront of cultural innovation and inclusivity.

The Gala begins at 5:30pm with a festive cocktail reception, followed by a sit-down dinner, the awards presentation, and concluding the evening, an exclusive concert performance by Ana Gasteyer. Paul Lisnek, award-winning WGN TV/Radio political analyst, host, and anchor, will serve as Gala Master of Ceremonies.



“Judie’s dedication and leadership here have become foundational to the modern-day Auditorium through her tireless years of advocating, fundraising, and cheerleading, and we are pleased to be able to recognize her publicly. Jorge’s decades-long contributions to Spanish dance and Chicago’s cultural fabric have made a transformative difference to our city and country. A joyous evening is promised as we honor their leadership and passion, followed by an intimate, not-to-be-missed performance by Ana Gasteyer,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan.



Ana Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her unforgettable six-year stint on Saturday Night Live (1996-2002), where she created some of the show’s most iconic characters. Her talents extend well beyond comedy—she is also a celebrated actress and singer, with an impressive body of work in television, film, and theater. On stage, Gasteyer originated the role of "Elphaba" in the Chicago sit-down of Wicked and then went on to play the role on Broadway. Other starring roles on Broadway include The Rocky Horror Show and the Tony Award-nominated productions of The Royal Family and Three Penny Opera. Most recently, Gasteyer starred as “Queen Aggravain” in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Gasteyer graduated from Northwestern University and honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group.



The Auditorium 2025 Annual Gala is Co-Chaired by Mike Aden, Joan Colmar, J. Thomas Hurvis, and Helen Hall Melchior with Honorary Chairs Joyce Chelberg and Michelle T. Boone, the 2024 recipients of the Adler & Sullivan and Beatrice Spachner Awards, respectively. The Gala Host Committee includes Thomas Baryl, Veronica and Brett Batterson, Kathy Bliss, Alfreda Burke and Rod Dixon, Greg Cameron, Pamela Crutchfield, Joan Curto, Amina J. Dickerson, Colleen Flanigan, Charles Gardner and Patti Eylar, Emily Green, Roderick Hawkins, Jan Kallish, Phil Lumpkin, Kevin McGirr, Matt and Elizabeth McNicholas, Ann and Tom Nash, and Dr. Salme H. Steinberg, Ph.D.

