American Blues Theater Continues Monthly Reading Series With SANCTUARY CITY

American Blues Theater presents a live, online reading of Sanctuary City, created and directed by Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer and written by Shannon Prichard as part of "The Room" series. The reading will be live on Friday, March 26 at 7pm. The reading will be followed by a group discussion.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. Tickets are available until Friday, March 26 at 3:00pm.

It's the last city in the country where you can become an American. Sanctuary City opens its gates to hopeful immigrants from around the world, who work and live in the city in order to gain citizenship. Anyone can get in, it's just hard to get out. This is the pilot episode of a neo-noir podcast in development.