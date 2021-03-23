Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Blues Theater Continues Monthly Reading Series With SANCTUARY CITY

Created and directed by Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer, written by Shannon Pritchard.

Mar. 23, 2021  

American Blues Theater Continues Monthly Reading Series With SANCTUARY CITY

American Blues Theater presents a live, online reading of Sanctuary City, created and directed by Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer and written by Shannon Prichard as part of "The Room" series. The reading will be live on Friday, March 26 at 7pm. The reading will be followed by a group discussion.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. Tickets are available until Friday, March 26 at 3:00pm.

It's the last city in the country where you can become an American. Sanctuary City opens its gates to hopeful immigrants from around the world, who work and live in the city in order to gain citizenship. Anyone can get in, it's just hard to get out. This is the pilot episode of a neo-noir podcast in development.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Sticker
Point Me Toward The Stage Sweatshirt
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
/kor/ Productions Johanna Moffitt And Emily Cox To Guest Star On ITS SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI L Photo

/kor/ Productions' Johanna Moffitt And Emily Cox To Guest Star On IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

Outdoor and Online Programming Expands Goodman Audiences by 150,000+ Photo

Outdoor and Online Programming Expands Goodman Audiences by 150,000+

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces 2021 Season Photo

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces 2021 Season

Ghostlight Ensemble Launches For Your (Re)Consideration Reading Series With THE CONVENT OF Photo

Ghostlight Ensemble Launches 'For Your (Re)Consideration' Reading Series With THE CONVENT OF PLEASURE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lyric Opera Returns to Live Performances With Upcoming Spring Lineup
  • SevenDays 2021 Partners With 14 KC Charities To Spread Kindness
  • Starlight@Home to Stream Virtual Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert
  • Live This Friday at Noon & On-Demand KANSAS CITY: 1924 Returns With Episode 10