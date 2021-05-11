American Blues Announces Live May Virtual Events

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents a live, online reading of There's A Clown in My Bubble, written and performed by Ensemble Member Philip Earl Johnson on May 14 at 7pm Central, as part of "The Room" series. Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer will perform Piano Man, celebrating 50 years of the music of Billy Joel, on Friday, May 21 at 7pm Central as part of "The Garage" series.

There's A Clown in My Bubble

written and performed by Ensemble Member Philip Earl Johnson

May 14, 2021, 7pm Central

Our physical, social network - or "bubble" - isn't a new concept, but it certainly has been more relentless lately. Inspired by the idea of being inside the bubble - comedian, storyteller, and award-winning Ensemble Member Philip Earl Johnson turns to stories about the original bubble: family. Whether it's with the family we came from of the one we helped create, life in the bubble is filled with certain moments of adaptation. And that's when it gets ridiculous.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Join us for a powerful, live reading via Zoom. The reading runs about 60 minutes with no intermission. Following the reading, stay in our virtual space for a group discussion.

Buy tickets HERE or call (773) 654-3103 until Friday, May 14 at 3:00 PM Central. Suggested donation is $25 or pay-what-you-can. Your Zoom link will be sent the day before the reading and again 1 hour before the reading starts. For any questions or to get on a waitlist, contact us at BoxOffice@AmericanBluesTheater.com.

Piano Man

Performed by Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer

The Music Director is Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson.

May 21 at 7pm Central

In 1971, Billy Joel debuted his first album. Fifty years later, award winning Ensemble Member Ian Paul Custer will pay tribute to one of the most iconic American singer/songwriters of all time by playing hits from Cold Springs, Piano Man, Turnstiles and The Stranger for one-night only, live on Zoom.

"The Garage" music series features the musical talent of American Blues Ensemble Members and Artistic Affiliates and will run monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following every concert, stay in the virtual space to meet the artists.

Reserve tickets HERE or call (773) 654-3103 until Friday, May 21 at 3:00 PM Central. Suggested donation is $25 or pay-what-you-can.