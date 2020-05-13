Alvin Ailey's Robert Battle And More On 'Keeping Up With The Aud' This Week

Tune into the newest episode of the Auditorium Theatre's #AudTalk video podcast tonight, May 13, at 6PM to hear a conversation between Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle and Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan as they discuss Ailey's history, its connection to the Auditorium Theatre, and more. Battle is the only the third artistic director to lead the Ailey company in its more than 60-year history, following Alvin Ailey himself and Judith Jamison. He has expanded the Ailey repertoire with a diverse array of works, and his choreographed pieces continue to connect profoundly with audiences.

AT HOME WITH THE AUDITORIUM WITH HARMONY, HOPE & HEALING

Harmony, Hope & Healing is a nonprofit that helps vulnerable individuals heal and rebuild through the restorative power of music. On May 17, join a family-friendly sing-along with members of the Harmony, Hope & Healing staff as they share some of their favorite uplifting tunes and talk about why the Auditorium is so important to their organization. The Auditorium Theatre is proud to have welcomed Harmony, Hope & Healing program participants as our guests to many performances over the years.

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. At Home With the Auditorium performances are also posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

Wednesday, May 13 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Robert Battle)

Sunday, May 17 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium with Harmony, Hope & Healing)

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

Next week's guests: National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry (speaking at the Auditorium Theatre on August 23) chats with Dr. Steven Kessel, director of marine research at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, for next week's #AudTalk on May 20. Cabaret icon Joan Curto performs on At Home With the Auditorium on May 24.





