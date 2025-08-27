Alex Borstein, Janeane Garofalo and More to Perform at The Den Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre today announced upcoming October 2025 shows at the theatre's Wicker Park stages, including Janine Harouni on October 2; Eric D'Alessandro on October 3; Gareth Reynolds (Special Taping) on October 4; and more.

Janine Harouni

Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Fresh off a world tour—including an Off-Broadway run in New York and a performance at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles—the “unstoppably entertaining” (★★★★★ Times) New York native hits the road with a razor-sharp new show about marriage, parenting, and all the other wonderful milestones that slowly degrade your sleep and sanity.

With more than 120 million views online, an Amazon Prime special, and two Edinburgh Comedy Award nominations from her first two hour-long shows at the Edinburgh Festival, Harouni is one of the most electric comics working today.

Harouni is a regular on UK television (Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, The Russell Howard Hour, The John Bishop Show) and has opened for comics such as Michael Che and Adam Rowe. She has also appeared in films and television shows, including Bob's Burgers, The Franchise, Collette, Patrick Melrose, The People We Hate at the Wedding, and The Batman.

Eric D'Alessandro

Friday, October 3, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

Eric D'Alessandro, a charismatic New Yorker with an unfiltered sense of humor, a camera, and a knack for storytelling, has etched his name into the hearts of comedy lovers across the nation. His unique comedic style, infused with his Italian American heritage, spins raw, relatable narratives that resonate with everyday audiences.

From his early beginnings on YouTube, D'Alessandro steadily built a diverse portfolio of work that includes engaging sketches, spot-on celebrity impressions, and comedic covers of popular songs. His authentic characters—most notably “Maria Marie”—have garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing his ability to create content that both entertains and connects.

A viral sensation, D'Alessandro's video Where It Was has amassed more than 45 million views across platforms, cementing his status as a digital force. His social media reach extends far beyond viral hits, with a loyal fanbase that follows his every move. Forbes has highlighted his ability to engage audiences online and onstage, underscoring his multifaceted talent.

D'Alessandro's onscreen charisma led him to star in the VH1 movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas. He also appeared in the 2016 drama–mystery film Nerve, alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco—a role directors added after discovering his viral videos. His creative range extends into animation as well; he is the creator of the popular YouTube series MariaMogi.

In the podcast realm, D'Alessandro has made guest appearances on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio, Growing Up Italian, Jeff FM, and the Dr. Drew podcast. His wit and relatability have also landed him features on PBS and PIX11.

Onstage, D'Alessandro is a dynamic performer whose raw energy and impeccable comedic timing have made him a headliner at top comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos across the United States and Canada. Notable venues include The Borgata in Atlantic City, Count Basie Theatre in New Jersey, New York City's Town Hall, the 1,900-seat St. George Theatre in Staten Island, and The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y.

His first comedy special, released with 800 Pound Gorilla on December 5, 2023, is now streaming on Hulu and has been met with enthusiastic response. As he continues to break barriers and redefine comedy, Eric D'Alessandro remains an unmissable act whose journey is as exciting as his performances.

Gareth Reynolds - Special Taping

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Gareth Reynolds is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony's hilarious snark on their smash-hit podcast The Dollop, which garners more than five million downloads each month.

Originally from Milwaukee, Reynolds has worked on all sides of television and film. He has written for or appeared in New Girl, Arrested Development, I'm Sorry, Hoops, Flaked, You're the Worst, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas, and Maron. He has also appeared on MTV, Comedy Central, the Travel Channel, and Netflix.

Reynolds' debut stand-up album Riddled With Disease hit No. 1 on the Billboard comedy charts. His first special, England, Weed, and the Rest, is now available on YouTube.

He is also the proud father of a cat named José.

Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

Liz Miele is a New York City–based comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu, NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me, and CBS's After Midnight. She has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Runner's World, Psychology Today, and The Guardian. Her viral videos on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok include “Feminist Sex Positions,” “Dating Is Harder for Comedians,” and “F*ck Finland.”

Miele regularly tours internationally and has released five comedy albums, with a combined six million views on YouTube. Her most recent special was included on The New York Times, Paste Magazine, and Interrobang lists of “Best Comedy Specials of 2022.” Her latest special, Murder Sheets, premiered in April 2024.

Her debut book, Why Cats Are Assholes, was published in March 2021. She also co-hosts the weekly podcast 2 Non-Doctors with comedian Maria Shehata.

Bruna Louise: O QUE PASSA NA CABEÇA DELA? NOVO SHOW

Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $45 - $70

Bruna Louise is widely recognized as one of the leading names in Brazilian comedy. She made history as the first Brazilian woman to release a stand-up special on Netflix and has performed to sold-out theaters across Brazil and Portugal.

Currently featured on Globo TV's acclaimed comedy show Aberto ao Público, Louise continues to break barriers with her bold, irreverent style. Her performances are known for sharp wit, fearless humor, and a unique voice that resonates with audiences everywhere.

Now, Louise embarks on her first U.S. tour, bringing 70 minutes of nonstop laughter and unforgettable moments to the stage.

The show is performed in Portuguese. Rated 14+.

Fabrizio Copano

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Fabrizio Copano is one of the most well-known and highly regarded comedians in Latin America. He was the first South American comedian to record an original comedy special for Netflix and tours globally, selling out shows across the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

His 2016 film Prueba de Actitud (Attitude Test)—which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in—remains one of Chile's highest-grossing comedies of all time. An actor and writer for the hit Chilean series El Club de la Comedia, Copano also led his own award-winning late-night show El Late de Copano and hosted La Culpa es de Colón for Comedy Central Latin America, which featured five top comedians from across the region.

Copano was part of the prestigious Just for Laughs 2022 New Faces cohort and the CBS 2025 Comics to Watch Showcase. He made his American late-night debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden—a historic first for a Chilean comedian that made national headlines. In 2024, he performed stand-up on the penultimate episode of CBS's The Talk and released his second Spanish-language special, Live From Caupolicán, on Amazon to rave reviews.

Currently, Copano is developing a television series with Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions and is a proud paid regular at New York's world-famous Comedy Cellar. His debut English-language special is set to be released by 800 Pound Gorilla in 2025.

Copano resides in New York with his wife, son, and twins.

Ron Funches - Stand Up Special Taping

Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45

Ron Funches is a national treasure—an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. He has had many memorable television roles, including The Goldbergs, Black-ish, New Girl, Transparent, Single Drunk Female, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Powerless, and Undateable. He can currently be seen on Apple TV+'s Loot.

Funches has also co-starred in numerous feature films, such as Get Hard (alongside Will Ferrell), Lexi, Noelle, 6 Underground, and 80 for Brady.

A lifelong fan of animation, Funches has lent his voice to a wide range of projects including DreamWorks' Trolls, Disney's Ivan the Great, Harley Quinn, Bob's Burgers, Adventure Time, Final Space, The Great North, and many more.

His television appearances include Conan, The Tonight Show, Match Game, To Tell the Truth, Chopped, Cupcake Wars, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Nailed It.

As a writer, Funches has contributed to The ERIC ANDRE Show, Kroll Show, and several television pilots.

Outside of comedy, Funches dedicates time to philanthropic work, regularly volunteering with School on Wheels. Most recently, he designed sneakers for PUMA/Foot Locker, with proceeds benefiting NEXT for AUTISM.

Christianee Porter - The Christi Show

Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45

Christianee (pronounced Chris-tee-knee) Porter—also known as The Christi Show—is a proud native of Little Rock, Arkansas, now based in Atlanta. An entertainer at heart, she loves to act, sing, rap, and dance. In 2013, she began performing stand-up comedy. While she enjoyed the stage, she soon grew exhausted from constantly competing for spots and decided to start creating improv videos online as different characters.

In July 2016, her character Ms. Shirleen went viral, catapulting her into the national spotlight and leading to tours across the country where she performs stand-up comedy and sings in character. Porter has been seen on TV One's Sister Circle, FOX's Right This Minute, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral.

She was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award and continues to blaze a trail for others, encouraging audiences to follow their dreams. Christianee Porter's journey proves that dreams can come true—sometimes with a change in approach—and her story is becoming more legendary by the minute.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $27 - $47

Alex Borstein is a Chicago-born American actress best known for her work on the animated sitcom Family Guy (1999), Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story (2005), Bad Santa (2003), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017).

Borstein became a cast member of MADtv in 1997 during the sketch comedy show's third season. The following year, Seth MacFarlane cast her as the voice of Lois Griffin in Family Guy, which debuted on FOX in 1999.

In 2013, Borstein was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her work on Family Guy. In 2018, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Susie Myerson on the period dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Janeane Garofalo has been an American institution since she burst onto the scene in 1992.

She has had many memorable and critically acclaimed roles in films such as The Truth About Cats and Dogs, Wet Hot American Summer, Ratatouille, Steal This Movie, Reality Bites, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mystery Men, The Ten, and The Cable Guy. Garofalo also co-authored the bestseller Feel This Book with Ben Stiller.

On television, Garofalo was a cast member of the Emmy Award–winning Ben Stiller Show and received an Emmy nomination for her role as Paula, the acerbic talent booker, on The Larry Sanders Show. In 1994, she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. Her other television credits include two HBO stand-up specials, FOX's 24, Mad About You, and the final season of NBC's The West Wing, where she played Democratic campaign strategist Louise Thornton.

In addition to her work in film and television, Garofalo is an outspoken activist, spoken-word performer, and internationally respected stand-up comedian. She was instrumental in launching the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted her own talk show, The Majority Report. Known for her well-informed opinions and unflinching honesty, Garofalo remains a lightning rod for conversation, inspiring laughs and sparking dialogue across the political spectrum.

Allison Goldberg - Love Isn't Blind

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $45

Tired of swiping? In this dating experiment, men compete on stage for one lucky bachelorette—with one catch: the men can't speak. Through a series of games (including calling their moms and unlocking their phones), the field is narrowed down to two. Only then do we finally hear their voices, and the winning man is sent with the bachelorette to the bar for an immediate date. Audience members wear wristbands according to relationship status, and a “wingcouple” (who wear actual wings) helps those who are too shy to make a move.

Created, produced, and hosted by Allison Goldberg.

Allison Goldberg is a comedian and creator whose work has been featured by LA Magazine, Good Morning America, The Savage Lovecast, WIRED, NPR, The Los Angeles Times, and more. Most recently, she sold her live comedy show How to Break Up by Text to Audible (released in February 2024). In the series, celebrities perform real break-up texts, followed by an expert-led analysis of the break-up. Guests for season one included Bobby Moynihan, Margaret Cho, Iliza Shlesinger, and many others.

For the past year, Goldberg has been hosting her newest creation, Love Isn't Blind, a comedy/dating show where men compete without speaking. The show has been covered by NBC's California Live, LA Magazine, Time Out LA, Thrillist, CBS, and more.

Learn more about her work at allisongoldberg.com.

Walter Masterson Trolls America

Sunday, October 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Walter Masterson is a comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp satire and viral man-on-the-street interviews, reminiscent of The Daily Show and Borat. With a dynamic presence both on screen and on stage, Masterson has starred in principal roles on series such as Law & Order: SVU and recently premiered his latest film, Caper, at SXSW.

Beyond his online success, Masterson tours nationwide as a stand-up comedian, bringing his bold, unapologetic humor to live audiences across the country. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Politico, and VICE.

Nataly Aukar

Thursday, October 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Nataly Aukar is a Lebanese-born writer and performer based in New York City. As a stand-up comic, she has toured internationally, opening for comedians such as Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Mo Amer (Mo, Black Adam), and Gad Elmaleh (Huge in France). She has also been featured on Don't Tell Comedy and performed at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival as part of the “Introducing…” showcase.

Aukar co-starred with Succession's Hiam Abbass in Noa Osheroff's short film Sofa So Good, which was highlighted in The New Yorker. She is currently touring her hour-long set My Turn to Talk, which premiered to sold-out audiences at Joe's Pub in New York and Largo in Los Angeles.

Kelsey Cook

Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40