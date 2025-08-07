Additional Cast Set for Chicago Run of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Chicago and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern revealed that Erika Ishii, Damien Haas, and Jack Lepiarz will join the North American Tour cast for select performances during the tour’s official opening run at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse.

Award-winning voiceover artist Erika Ishii will join the Tavern in the role of “Might” from September 9 – September 14. Actor, writer, and director Damien Haas will appear in a special guest role on September 16 and join in the role of “Might” from September 17 – September 21. Celebrated circus performer and social media personality Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) will join the Tavern as “Mischief” from September 23 – September 28.

The North American Tour of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern officially opens at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place for a limited seven-week engagement, August 12 - September 28.