Actors Training Center's 15th Anniversary Continues with New Events and Performances

Actors Training Center's, now celebrating its 15th Anniversary, has been serving the greater Chicagoland area since 2007 and is the recipient of the Illinois Theatre Association's 2019 Award of Honor for excellence in theatre education. ATC is the Midwest's leader in preparing actors currently working in film, television and on stage; including Multi-Award Winning Actress, Rachel Brosnahan, of Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." This fall and winter, ATC offers performances, a college audition clinic and more for its students, ages 7 to adults 18+. For more information go to ActorsTrainingCenter.org.

"We had a very exciting summer at Actors Training Center and the fall and winter show the depth of programming available here," said Carole Dibo, ATC Founder/Executive Director. "Our College Audition Clinic is one of one of the top college prep programs for high school juniors and seniors, Little Women will show the talent of our students in a production perfect for the holidays and the Arts in Action program helps train people both for the stage and beyond."

Actors Training Center's Fall and Winter Includes:

College Audition Clinic

Fall, 2021 - Spring 2022

The College Audition Clinic (CAC) program began in August and students have already put in much hard work and dedication to the program. CAC is one of the top college prep programs in the nation that specializes in helping young artists prepare for their college auditions. Surrounded by other students going through the same COVID safety-modified process, CAC gives students the opportunity to receive mentoring on the right materials and approaches for their target schools. This program is targeted to help students stay on schedule with essential classes designed to get them auditioning at their dream school with confidence.

Fall Musical Theatre Intensive: Little Women

Fall, 2021 - Performances: December 10, 11 and 12

ATC's Musical Theatre Intensive (MTI) is proud to announce its inaugural holiday musical, Louisa May Alcott's beloved Little Women. The October promotion for this production will run in-tandem with the International Day of the Girl Child. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights. The cast has been in rehearsals since the start of September, preparing to bring this classic story to life.

Arts in Action: Ensemble

Now through May 14, 2022

ATC's renowned Arts in Action: Ensemble focuses on training the whole actor. Students work together throughout the school year to create, collaborate and perform all while gaining important acting basics and learning to build self awareness, think thoughtfully about using art to enact social change and expand their points of view. This ensemble is led by Adam Goldstein and Ulises Acosta. Goldstein has a long history with ATC and is in his tenth year of service to the studio as an acting, musical theatre, and vocal technique instructor. He is an Assistant Professor of Theatre in the CMT department at Northeastern Illinois University where he serves as Artistic Director of Stage Center Theatre at the campus. Prior to his time at NEIU, he served on faculty at Columbia College Chicago, Northwestern University, and North Central College. Additionally, Goldstein is one of Chicago's leading accents and dialects coaches with credits at Steppenwolf, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Court, Northlight and many others. Acosta was an ATC alum before becoming a Loyola University Chicago graduate. He has appeared on stages around the region, including Free Street Theatre, Visión Latino Theatre Company and Pivot Arts Theatre. As a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, his television credits include co-star roles on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and FOX's "Empire."