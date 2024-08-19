AVENUE Q Comes to Raue Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sesame Street meets South Park in the Tony Award Best Musical of the Year, smash-hit, “Avenue Q,” September 13 to October 20, 2024, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL.

Filled with gut-busting adult humor and a delightfully catchy score…not to mention puppets, this unique show addresses adult issues while spoofing the memory of educational television shows like “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company.”

With hysterical songs such as “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet Is for Porn, “ and “It Sucks to Be Me,” Avenue Q is heartfelt, romantic, just-the-right-side-of-wrong coming-of-age Sesame Street for adults,” explains director Joe Lehman. “And it's funny…really, really, funny.”

Funny and irreverent, “Avenue Q” conveys life’s tough lessons through the trials and tribulations of Princeton (Michael Metcalf), a bright-eyed college graduate, who is anxious to discover his purpose in life. The talented cast includes Sierra White* Michael Metcalf, Isabella Andrews, Matt Keeley, Kaitlin Feely, Rob Scharlow, Mai Hartwich, Quinn Kelch, Melissa Crabtree, Irene Lo, Ben Ballmer, and Brennan Pringle. WSRep’s production of “Avenue Q” features musical direction by James Mablin and choreography by Brennan Pringle.

“I'm excited to present Avenue Q this September,” explains Williams Street Rep artistic director, Richard Kuranda. “This musical uses humor and puppetry to reveal truths about our community and ourselves. It's a unique and engaging experience where puppets take center stage, singing their way through life’s complexities. We can't wait for audiences to join us for this thought-provoking and entertaining show!"

Join Princeton and his puppet friends for this toe-tapping, hilarious, and often moving musical that the New York Times declared to be “a breakthrough musical of a very different stripe…savvy, sassy, and delicious!" Don’t miss this hilarious show! BUT, BE FOREWARNED, due to adult situations, like full-puppet nudity, Avenue Q may be inappropriate for children under 17.

Cast:

Sierra White* - Gary Coleman

Michael Metcalf - Princeton

Isabella Andrews - Kate Monster

Matt Keeley - Nicky, Trekkie Monster, Bad Idea Bear #1, Boxes

Kaitlin Feely - Nicky offhand, Trekkie Monster offhand, Bad Idea Bear #2, Boxes

(Kate Monster u/s, Lucy u/s)

Rob Scharlow - Brian

Mai Hartwich - Christmas Eve

Quinn Kelch - Rod, Trekkie Monster, Mrs. T offhand, Boxes (Princeton u/s)

Melissa Crabtree - Lucy, Mrs T, Boxes

Irene Lo - Christmas Eve understudy

Ben Ballmer - Male-Identifying Swing

Brennan Pringle - Female-Identifying Swing

Creative Team:

Joe Lehman - Director

James Mablin - Music Director

Brennan Pringle - Choreographer

Jason Jacoby - Puppetry Coach

Emily Ostrowska* - Stage Manager

Passion Shaffer- Assistant Stage Manager/Wardrobe

Lisa Giebler - Scenic Designer/Technical Director

Chris Tumblin - Sound Designer/Raue Director of Production/Audio Engineer

Ryan Meadow - Lighting Designer/Raue Production Manager/Light Board Op

Reiley Duffey - Props Designer

Amy Cole - Costume Designer

Claire Yearman - Fight & Intimacy Director

Rose Steere - Run Crew





