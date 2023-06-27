ARE YOU GARBAGE?: STAY TRASHY TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre This November

Join Kevin Ryan and H. Foley for a night of stand-up comedy and a chance to ask your garbage questions.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

The Den Theatre today announced Are You Garbage?: Stay Trashy Tour, featuring Kevin Ryan and H. Foley for a night of stand-up comedy and a chance to ask your garbage questions on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Performance schedule :Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. 


Kevin Ryan and H. Foley bring audiences a night of Are You Garbage?, featuring stand-up comedy and a chance for audiences to ask their garbage questions and find out if they're trashy.  

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre.

The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




