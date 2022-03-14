ARC Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

For its 2021 debut ARC Festival conjured the spirit of house music in the birthplace of the genre. The event united scenes and connected communities from around the world in a way that felt distinct to the creative history of Chicago. In 2022 ARC returns to the city on Labor Day Weekend with an expanded three day event and has today announced its world-class lineup of movement leaders from around the globe.

ARC's first edition offered a festival experience previously unknown to Chicago dance music fans. Aimed at fostering an immersive journey into the beating heart of the genre, attendees were guided between the technicolor containers of The Grid stage to the outrageousness of Spain's Elrow, onwards to the deeper shades of Expansions. The result was a city-wide vibe that extended into premiere venues by night, earning the attention of the industry and leaving those out of the loop longing for ARC's return.

This year's lineup sees ARC further cement itself as a premiere stop on the global festival calendar. Some of electronic music's biggest stars will take center stage including the inimitable Carl Cox, a special performance from Adam Beyer & Cirez D, songstress of the international techno movement Charlotte De Witte, Motor City icon Carl Craig and UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim.

Billing pushes into the avant-garde in 2022 with the Chicago debut of eclectic after hours maestro Ricardo Villalobos, Life and Death icon DJ Tennis, the deep and dark melodic sounds of Ann Clue, and The Other Side label head Maher Daniel.

The pinnacle of modern house remains a focus at ARC, as the show welcomes giants like Gorgon City, Chris Lake, Claptone, Get Real, Eats Everything, Justin Martin, and Vintage Culture. Melodic shades of house will also be on full display from the likes of Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Ben Böhmer, Boris Brejcha, and Gioli & Assia.

In accordance with global demand, some of the international techno scene's most sought after producers and selectors will bring the hard hitting sound to ARC. Italian leader Joseph Capriati makes his Chicago return alongside ENTER's Richie Hawtin, Brazil's ANNA, Palestine's Sama' Abdulhadi and Enrico Sangiuliano rounding out the truly global affair.

Chicago house music remains the lifesource of the festival, the easel on which the city's modern sonic history has been painted, and its unmistakable spiritual gift to the world. Fashion icon and midwest musical genius Honey Dijon will grace the ARC stage for the first time, alongside storied mentor of the Chicago sound Derrick Carter, Queen of Chicago house DJ Lady D, Farriswheel's Gene Farris, Green Velvet of Get Real, Godfather of House music Chip E., fellow longtime veterans Ron Carroll and Mike Dunn plus next generation riser Kryptogram.

Spanish party outfit Elrow will make its return to ARC, bringing its renowned psychedelic production and outrageous surprises to Union Park in full force. Elrow's signature stage design, performers and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.

ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago's culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.

These efforts will be led by the Auris Presents team who bring collective decades of professionalism to the fold across their independent endeavors. ARC fans will also be treated to intimate after parties across Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, PRYSM and Concord Music Hall with others to be announced.

Getting a festival pass early doesn't just lock-in Labor Day Weekend, it's a ticket to stacking this summer with events in the spirit of ARC. Pass holders gain access to purchase tickets to sold out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and the chance for guestlist at over 40 upcoming Auris Presents events this spring and summer.

Attendees can sign-up to be the first to get their festival passes at ARCmusicfestival.com. General tickets will be on-sale March 17th with payment plans available now and travel packages coming soon.

ARC Festival Lineup (ABC):

Adam Beyer & Cirez D

ANNA

Ann Clue

Azzecca

Ben Böhmer

Boris Brejcha

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chelina Manuhutu

Chip E.

Chris Lake

Claptone

Cloonee

Derrick Carter

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Tennis

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gene Farris

Get Real

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Joseph Capriati

Justin Martin

Kasablanca

Kryptogram

Lane 8

Maher Daniel

Miane

Mike Dunn

Moritz Hofbauer

Nora En Pure

Paco Osuna

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Ron Carroll

Sama' Abdulhadi

Skream

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif