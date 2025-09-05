ANNIE, NUNSENSE and More Set for Drury Lane Theatre 2026/27 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drury Lane will kick off the 2026/27 season with the wedding of the season in Father of the Bride, written by Caroline Francke; holy hilarity with the Little Sisters of Hoboken in Nunsense, with book, music and lyrics by David Goggin; the toe-tapping tribute to a rock’n’roll pioneer in Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, written by Alan Janes; for the holidays the heartwarming family classic filled with optimism in Annie; written by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin; and the musical office rebellion in heels 9 to 5, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.

“When my grandfather first raised the curtain in 1949, he created something special: a place where families discovered the magic of live theater,” shared Kyle DeSantis, President. “Today, as we embark on our 77th season, my family and I are honored to carry forward the legacy as our neighborhood's gathering place for captivating stories, outstanding hospitality, and unforgettable experiences.”

Drury Lane’s new season runs from April 8, 2026 – March 21, 2027, at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The performance schedule for Drury Lane’s 2026/2027 Season is Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Excellence isn’t limited to the stage at Drury Lane. Before or after the show, theatergoers can indulge in delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant, featuring seasonal prix-fixe menus and an elevated atmosphere to complete their experience. Boasting over a century of collective expertise in hospitality, the dedicated team ensures that you will be cared for with freshly prepared meals, handcrafted cocktails, and exceptional service. At Drury Lane, everything is in one place, so you will never be late for your performance.

Drury Lane Theatre Membership

Lock in your seats for a season of spectacular theatre with Drury Lane’s Season Membership. Members have exclusive access to uniquely tailored benefits designed to enrich their Drury Lane experience, all at a cost savings of up to 50% off single ticket prices. Membership includes Tier One seating for all five Drury Lane Theatre productions, free ticket exchanges, dedicated dining credits at Lucille Restaurant, exclusive event invitations, Member pre-sales and 25% off additional single tickets. Membership prices range from $254-$285. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

Group tickets start at $45 and Student group tickets start at just $35. To book a group of 10 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

The Drury Lane Theatre 2026/2027 Mainstage Season is as follows:

Father of the Bride

By Caroline Francke

April 8 – May 31, 2026

Father of the Bride is the classic comedy that has touched our hearts for decades. Based on the novel that inspired the Elizabeth Taylor and Steve Martin films, this hilarious yet bittersweet play reminds us that sometimes the greatest love a father can give to his daughter is to let her go.

Nunsense

Book, Music and Lyrics by David Goggin

June 10 – August 2, 2026

Get ready to laugh the summer away with nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken. This beloved revue will have you in stitches as the five sisters stage a variety show fundraiser filled with outrageous musical numbers and zany comedy.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story

Written by Alan Janes

August 19 - October 11, 2025

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story chronicles the life and music of rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly from his early start in Texas to his meteoric rise to fame and untimely death at the age of 22. Experience the original sound that changed rock and roll music as we know it.

Annie

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Book by Thomas Meehan

November 4 – January 10, 2026

Broadway’s favorite little orphan returns to Drury Lane for the first time in over 20 years! This heartwarming musical will delight you and your family during the holiday season with cheer, optimism, and the power of love.

9 to 5

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

January 27 - March 21, 2027

Based on the hit 1980 movie, this hysterical and empowering musical is the story of three unlikely friends who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 is a nostalgic joyride that proves there’s nothing women can’t do.

Theatre for Young Audiences 2025

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

November 27 – December 26, 2026

Single Tickets: $30-$40, Group Tickets: $17.50 (10 or more)

Continue your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for Drury Lane Theatre's heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Set in Victorian-era London, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, the play is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages.