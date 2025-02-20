News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

AN EVENING WITH ITZHAK PERLMAN Comes to the Chicago Theatre

The performance is on April 21.

Don’t miss An Evening with Itzhak Perlman live for one night only at The Chicago Theatre on April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.  

No violinist more beautifully captures and conveys the joy of music than Itzhak Perlman, the undeniable reigning virtuoso of violin. Learn more about the legendary “man behind the music” at An Evening with Itzhak Perlman.

This multimedia program, curated by Tony-award winning director Dan Sullivan and produced by Elliott Forrest, interweaves storytelling by Perlman alongside personal photos, clips pulled from the Grammy-nominated Itzhak documentary, and music-making with Perlman’s pianist and friend of 25 years, Rohan DeSilva. 





