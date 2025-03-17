70'S FM RADIO ROCK ​Announced At Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center and Soundtracks of a Generation invites music lovers to step back in time and celebrate the golden era of rock with the "70s FM Radio Rock” a tribute to 70’s rock radio on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7 PM at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL.

The evening captures the essence of rock 'n' roll through the eyes of deejay Lester the Nightfly, who lived the wild lifestyle that defined the 70s. Listeners will relive the excitement of Album-Oriented Rock as we bring to life the iconic sounds from legendary bands like Aerosmith and ZZ Top, showcasing the deep cuts that paved the way for what we now know as Classic Rock.

The show features a talented lineup of musicians including John Kattke on guitar and keyboard, Dennis Costis on guitar, Todd Lazar on bass, Paul Townsend on drums, Dan Patten on keyboard, John Bowes on saxophone, with vocals performed by Phil Smith, Jeff Anthony, Tim Dadabo, and Julie Miller. Together, they will recreate the exhilarating atmosphere of live rock radio that resonated through the airwaves from 1970 to 1979.

“The legacy of deejays in the 70s helped shape the music industry,” stated Doug James, Founder/Executive Producer of Soundtracks of a Generation. “We’re excited to honor that era and invite everyone to experience this extraordinary musical journey with us.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit rauecenter.org or contact us at 815-356-9212. Don’t miss your chance to live ‘in the moment’ and immerse yourself in the history of rock 'n' roll!

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

Comments