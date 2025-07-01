57th Annual Jeff Awards Set for September 29 at Harris Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joseph Jefferson Awards will celebrate the 57th Anniversary of its Equity Theater Awards on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago. The star-studded ceremony will honor excellence in Chicago-area Equity productions across more than 30 artistic and technical categories from the 2024–2025 season.

Returning to direct the ceremony is acclaimed Chicago director, actress, and singer E. Faye Butler, a multi-time Jeff Award recipient and former host of the 54th annual awards. The live event will be produced by longtime Jeff Awards members Paulette Petretti and Merril Prager, with further production details to be announced later this summer.

Nominations for the 57th annual Equity Jeff Awards will be announced in mid-August, with ticketing information to follow shortly thereafter.

The 2024–2025 Chicago Equity theater season ran from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, with nearly 100 productions evaluated by the Jeff Awards committee. Productions that received a Jeff Recommendation are eligible for nomination.

For more information, visit jeffawards.org

