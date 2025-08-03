20th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts to be Held in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 20th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, along Broadway, from Belmont Ave. to Hawthorne Place, in the heart of Lakeview, with 150 juried artists, family attractions, food, music and more.

The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance, this fee goes to supporting additional Lakeview East events and offerings. Visit LakeviewEastFestivalOfTheArts.com for more information on artists, bands and offerings.

Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce collaborates closely with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals. Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce has presented one of the most unique and popular art festivals in Chicagoland and is so proud to celebrate 20 years of the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. Every aspect, from artists to musicians to vendors and everything in between, is specifically selected by the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce to bring the best to the heart of Lakeview and to all who visit during the Festival.