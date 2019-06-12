The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute To Kick Off FABFEST

Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will start Charlotte's Inaugural FABFEST Beatles Festival weekend off with a bang on Friday, June 14th with a dramatic 8:00 pm performance at Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts in Uptown Charlotte. (Doors open at 7:30.)

Join this talented foursome for a stunning depiction of the original lads from Liverpool and a precise, practiced, and polished note-for-note performance of a nostalgic selection of classics representing every era of the Beatles' highly eclectic career. Watch the musical evolution of the world's most iconic rock band dramatically unfold onstage right before your eyes.

The Fab Four's outstanding musicianship, authentic period-perfect costumes, and top-notch replicas of historic Beatles instruments will not only keep you mesmerized all night, but will also make you seriously question whether you've literally transcended time and landed back in the 1960s at an actual Beatles concert.

FABFEST Charlotte

Presented by Tosco Music, FABFEST is a weekend celebration of Beatles music that promises to be unlike anything previously staged in the Southeast. So, be sure to check out the rest of the festival on Saturday and Sunday after twisting and shouting the night away with The Fab Four on Friday!

What The Fab Four Offer Their Audiences

The Fab Four are a widely recognized troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't simply offer impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. They quite literally spark that Beatles Magic that transports their audiences right back to the 1960s.

A Sterling Reputation Built One Show - and One Award -- at a Time

Highly respected by both musicians and fans for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from entertainment industry professionals during their two-decades-long career. These include an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. The band has also earned the undying admiration of fellow tribute artists and music business professionals alike.

What the Critics Have Said about The Fab Four

As music writer William Pankey has stated, "True to the band's description as 'The Ultimate Tribute,' the stage show of The Fab Four moves beyond a traditional concert into the realm of theatrical production." Elaborating further, Pankey explained how: "The costumes are tailored to pinpoint accuracy, the band never misses a beat with their vocals and musicianship, and the group travels through all iterations of The Beatles, faithfully replicating each era of Beatlemania."

Steven Lieberman of the Culver City Observer would agree: "If you close your eyes and listen to The Fab Four sing a Beatles song, you will think that the boys from Liverpool had transported themselves back from the '60's. That's how accurate and authentic their sound is - arguably the world's best Beatles tribute band."

Event Tickets & Information

Tickets and information for The Fab Four's 6/14 performance and the rest of the FABFEST Beatles Festival are available at https://www.carolinatix.org/events/detail/the-fab-four-1.

To learn more about the band, visit http://TheFabFour.com/.





