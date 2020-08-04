The Charlotte Film Society Announces Plans for New Art House Theater

The three-screen theater is expected to open next summer or fall.

The Charlotte Film Society announced that a new art house theater is in development, The Charlotte Observer reports.

The society has started a Go Fund Me campaign with a goal to raise $150,000 for equipment. Once the society feels the public is supportive of the decision, the three-screen art house theater is set to go in at 4237 Raleigh Street in Charlotte,

The theater will, according to The Charlotte Observer, "show independent, classic and foreign films, be a resource for filmmakers, host local film festivals and be an educational film hub, according to the film society."

The theater is expected to open next summer or fall.

Founded in 1982, the Charlotte Film Society continues to serve as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a choice in movie going experiences. The Charlotte Film Society's primary mission is to bring foreign, classic and independent films to Charlotte that might not otherwise come here. Our belief in supporting alternative cinema continues to grow and expand through our Saturday Night Cine Club, Back Alley Film Series, and Charlotte Film Lab as well as other special film screenings and events offered throughout the year.

