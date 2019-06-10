Photo Flash: Get an Inside Look at Flat Rock's SOUTH PACIFIC

Flat Rock Playhouse continues the 2019 Season with summer blockbuster musical and Broadway classic, South Pacific. Known for its glorious score by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the show transports audiences to the Pacific Islands in World War II as young couples struggle with the dynamics of love, war, and faith. Yet, South Pacific also showcases a vibrant, delightful comedic side found in the business of everyday life: raising children, relationship squabbles, and workplace gossip.

South Pacific tells the story of two couples on an island in the South Pacific during World War II. An American nurse falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner. Meanwhile, a U.S. Lieutenant and young Tonkinese woman spark a new romance. Both relationships must overcome the insecurities and fears of possible social consequences, should these diverse couples marry. Their struggles are heightened by the ongoing war that brought them together and may tear them apart forever. A vibrant community ensemble of fellow nurses, soldiers, children, and locals weave these romances together. Classic hits that carry this storyline include, "Bali Ha'i," "I"m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," "Some Enchanted Evening," and "There is Nothing Like a Dame."

South Pacific features a cast of professional equity actors and the 2019 Apprentice Class. Equity members include: Sarah Stevens (Nellie Forbush), Andrew O'Shanick (Emile De Becque), Yvonne Strumecki (Bloody Mary), Andrew Foote (Luther Billis), Brendan Malafronte (Stew Pot), Michael Miller (Professor), Kevin Hack (Lt. Cable), Preston Dyar (Capt. George Brackett), Willie Repoley (Cmdr. William Harbison), Kevin Kulp (Henry), Steven Grant Douglas (Lt. Buzz Adams, Yeoman Herbert Quale), Erin Rubico (Lead Nurse), Maddie Franke (Ensign Dinah Murphy & Dance Captain), Maria Buchannan (Ensign Janet MacGregor). Apprentices include: Candice Hatakeyama and Marissa Swanner (Liat). Second Year Apprentices in the Ensemble include: Cory Simmons, Cody Marshall, Sophie Scarpulla, Briana Stone. Apprentices in the Ensemble include: Kalonjee Gallimore, Matthew Hansen, Malcolm Hayden, Danny Martin, Jack Murphy, Cooper Shaw, Grace McLaughlin, Amanda Ortiz, Emma Vance, Christine Wanda.

South Pacific will be directed by Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. Matthew Glover will serve as Choreographer with Maddie Franke as Dance Captain and Briana Stone as Assistant Dance Captain. Alex Sheilds will serve as Music Director. Bill Muñoz will serve as Stage Manager along with Amelia Driscoll as Assistant Stage Manager. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, David Gerena, and Patrick W. Lord will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Sound, and Projection Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

South Pacific runs June 7th - July 6th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Scott Treadway, Treadshots





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You