JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Be Performed at Central Piedmont Summer Theatre Next Month

Central Piedmont Summer Theatre will perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," July 9 - 25, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus, under the direction of Tom Hollis, who retired from Central Piedmont in July 2020 after serving as its program chair for drama and leader of Central Piedmont Theatre for 37 years.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this musical comedy is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his eleven brothers, and his coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

This magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, ranging from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days") and country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven"), to calypso ("Benjamin Calypso") and the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."