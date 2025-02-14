HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT Comes to The Rooster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning solo artist and playwright Brooke McCarthy willbring her critically acclaimed original show, HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT to The Rooster (334 W Main Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052) for one night only on Friday, February 21, 2025. Awards include best selling show and solo performer of the year from cities like New York, Philadelphia, Hartford, and St. Louis. The story-which is inspired by McCarthy's love life-is a hilarious, heartfelt journey of sexual awakening through the wild, wonderful world of polyamory told through music, comedy, and a lot of honesty which makes it perfect for Valentine's Season.

Joining McCarthy for this unforgetting evening is the dynamic Trace Casanova, a jazzy crooner known for his soulful, witty parody covers of pop hits and jazz standards. The pair first collaborated during a recent production of School of Rock and quickly discovered their shared musical tastes and flair for comedic storytelling.

"I'm so excited to have Trace as part of this show," McCarthy shares. "His incredible voice, energy, charm, and jazzy vibes perfectly complement the cabaret-style atmosphere of my musical. Together, we're creating a theatrical experience that will transport audiences into our world."

Casanova said, "When Brooke told me about her show, I knew I had to be part of it. Her energy, humor, and creativity are infectious. I'm stoked to put my own comedic spin on my favorite jazz standards and pop hits to help get the crowd going. It's going to be an unforgettable night!"

"This show is about honesty, communication, and unconventional relationships-topics that are more relevant than ever as people embrace radical honesty and polyamory," McCarthy said. "I'm excited to share my story with North Carolina audiences because there aren't enough shows that normalize talking about our sexual health before we get intimate with our new lover or shows that portray polyamory in a positive light."There are a variety of music genres featured throughout the show including jazz, pop, and musical theater parodies, so there is a song for everyone. Since first debuting the show in 2020, McCarthy has added two original songs. She collaborated with Marcia Ferguson on the opening number "Slut Anthem" and Sarah Clemency on "Three Is Better" which depicts the story of a triad relationship between two women and one man.

This cabaret-style comedic play examines what it means to lie in the most awkward and vulnerable situations while empowering us to be honest with ourselves and our most intimate partners about who we truly are.

