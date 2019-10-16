Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Flat Rock Playhouse welcomes Fall and all its seasonal delights with The Turn of the Screw, an adaptation of the classic 1898 horror novella by Henry James. The Turn of the Screw occurs in Victorian England on a remote country estate when a new governess arrives and assumes care for two orphaned children at the request of their mysterious uncle. While the home and children initially seem picturesque, the governess soon begins to question if there might be more figures wandering around the estate than just the children. Running October 24th - November 2nd, The Turn of the Screw, guarantees exciting thrills and lively debate.

Flat Rock Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant describes the premise of this unique production, "The most frightening aspect is simple: Doubt. How can we be sure what is real and what is in our heads? We're all familiar with spooky nights and strange sounds, as well as the voice in our heads that tries to dismiss these fears as irrational. We also know the voice that counters, what if they're not? This production combines the power of imagination with the vibrancy of live production, ensuring a delightfully thrilling performance that will leave audiences debating about what truly unfolded."

Henry James' original novella shocked readers as a story ahead of its time. Drawing primarily on psychological thrills (a modern approach at the time), The Turn of the Screw is also iconically Victorian: lonely and secret, with no one to call and no lights by which to see. As the governess and the audience discover more about the children and the estate, both must discern if the haunting figures and sounds are real or if they are all in the governess's head. Similar to the original text, the production's script leaves much to the artistry of directors and designers to blur the lines of reality and instill their audiences with creeping insecurity. The Turn of the Screw promises a nimble, perplexing performance that blurs reality and perfectly captures the enchanting power of the imagination and live storytelling.

The Flat Rock Playhouse artistic team will bring to life the delicate nuances and ambiguity of the story in perfect unity between the scenic, lighting, sound, costumes, and props design. For this unique production, designers have the opportunity to flex their storytelling muscles beyond the bright lights and flashy nature of a typical musical. Instead, audiences can expect these designers to create a world of shadows and corners full of surprises and intrigue.

The Turn of the Screw features Stacie Bono and Daniel Rothman. Bono previously performed at Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Meanwhile, Rothman will make his FRP debut. Bono has graced stages across the globe in roles such as Marian in The Music Man, Fantine in Les Miserables, Lucy Steele in Sense and Sensibility, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, and Nancy in Oliver!, among others. Rothman has performed Off-Broadway in productions such as Sweeney Todd, Loophole, and Voice of the City as well as at numerous theaters across the nation.

Lisa K. Bryant will direct The Turn of the Screw. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Bill Muñoz will serve as Stage Manager with Amelia Driscoll as Assistant Stage Manager and Elly Leidner as the Stage Management Intern. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and Will Burns will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design, respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

The Turn of the Screw is brought to you in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, and Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons.



The Turn of the Screw runs October 24th - November 2nd at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets available for purchase by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You