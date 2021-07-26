Ed Asner and Jamie Farr to Star in TWO JEWS, TALKING at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse is bringing back the mainstage in an iconic way! Television veterans, Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Jamie Farr of M*A*S*H will star in the staged reading of Two Jews, Talking at Flat Rock Playhouse.

Back by popular demand, Mr. Asner will take center stage on Labor Day weekend with another sidesplitting piece written by Ed. Weinberger-this time with good friend Jamie Farr adding to the hilarity! See this new work on the Rock before it has its New York City debut!

The two-act story brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

"It was a great privilege to have the singular Ed Asner with us on the Rock in 2017 when he performed A Man and His Prostate to a sold-out house. The audience roared with laughter as he dazzled with his trademark talent and celebrated humor," shares Lisa K. Bryant, Producing Artistic Director. "Having Mr. Asner back is an honor, and adding the legendary Jamie Farr to the stage is almost an embarrassment of riches." Two Jews, Talking is packed with heart and hilarity and brought to life by two of the best to ever star on stage or screen. "We're thrilled for the Playhouse and Henderson County to host the duo before Two Jews, Talking debuts in New York City," Bryant adds. And she reminds, "...Mr. Asner's 2017 performance at the Playhouse sold out in two days, so folks should get their tickets early!"

Ed Asner is nationally recognized as one of the great American performers. His iconic role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant not only captured the hearts of the public, but also snagged him the honor of being the first of only two actors to ever win an Emmy Award for a sitcom and a drama for the same role. Among Asner's other recognizable roles are Santa Claus in 2003's Elf, voicing Carl Fredicksen in Pixar's 2009 animated film Up, opposite John Wayne as Bart Jason in the 1966 Western El Dorado, Captain Davies in Roots, and Netflix's series Dead to Me. Asner was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2001.

Jamie Farr's dedication to acting at a young age led him to early successes in entertainment before being drafted into the Army. Perhaps that was a twist of fate as it later fed into his most recognizable role as Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger in M*A*S*H. Since then, Farr has appeared in variety shows, television shows, movies, theatre and beyond. In 1985, Farr received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, he played Dudley on Fox's The Cool Kids.

Don't miss these celebrated titans of television September 2-4 at Flat Rock Playhouse!

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Two Jews, Talking will run from Thursday, September 2 through Saturday September 4 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $35 to $60. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

Flat Rock Playhouse is supported by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Morris Broadband, WTZQ Radio, Asheville Ear Nose & Throat, WHKP Radio, The Shubert Foundation and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at www.NCArts.org.