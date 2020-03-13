Charlotte Symphony Postpones 'Star Wars' Concerts, This Weekend

The Charlotte Symphony to postpone this weekend's performances of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in an effort to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Read their statement below:

"As the safety of the Charlotte Symphony's audience, musicians, guest artists, staff, and volunteers is our top priority, the CSO, in coordination with Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, will postpone performances of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (March 13-14, 2020) due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



For more information, ticket-holders should visit charlottesymphony.org/health-statement or call Patron Services at 704-972-2000.

The CSO will be in regular communication with updates about its performance and event schedule as this is a rapidly evolving situation. As always, the safety and security of our guests, musicians, and employees is our highest priority."





