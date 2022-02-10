Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA Comes to Hickory Community Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances run February 18-March 5.

Feb. 10, 2022  
BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA Comes to Hickory Community Theatre

By The Beautiful Beautiful Sea by Caitlyn Waltermire comes to Hickory Community Theatre this month.

In the weeks following her sister's funeral, mysterious scales begin to appear on Laura's legs. Memories of their father's book "Captain Peabody's Fabulous Logbook of Nautical Creatures" lead her to suspect that she and her sister may not be exactly human. A world-premiere new play about family and identity with an otherworldly twist.

Performances run February 18-March 5. Learn more at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/beautiful-sea.


Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You