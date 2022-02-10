BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA Comes to Hickory Community Theatre

By The Beautiful Beautiful Sea by Caitlyn Waltermire comes to Hickory Community Theatre this month.

In the weeks following her sister's funeral, mysterious scales begin to appear on Laura's legs. Memories of their father's book "Captain Peabody's Fabulous Logbook of Nautical Creatures" lead her to suspect that she and her sister may not be exactly human. A world-premiere new play about family and identity with an otherworldly twist.

Performances run February 18-March 5. Learn more at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/beautiful-sea.