A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season
An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys
A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock tradition! Bring the whole family to this dazzling holiday celebration, Playhouse-style!
An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorites, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat's School of Dance, this holiday revue is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!
The show first premiered in 2017 and was conceived by Matthew Glover, Flat Rock Playhouse's Artistic Associate.
"Six years later the tradition continues on The Rock with A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas." Glover said. "I was honored in 2017 when asked to conceive this show and lucky that it has now become such a tradition in our community. It brings me joy to work with an amazing staff, crew, and cast and then to see our patrons leave the theatre filled with the Christmas spirit."
A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is presented by Pardee UNC Health Care, Forvis Private Client, Andy Oxy Company, Kanuga Conference Center, and Karolyn Killian Beverly-Hanks Mortgage Services. Flat Rock Playhouse's 2022 Season is supported by Optimum, WHKP, Asheville Ear Nose and Throat, and WTZQ as well as the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
Spend the last months of 2022 enjoying your favorite music and performers at the Flat Rock Playhouse!
A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas runs Nov. 25 - Dec. 22. Ticket prices range from $45 - $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.
Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
Flat Rock Playhouse is supported by Optimum, WTZQ Radio, Pardee Health Care, WHKP Radio, and Asheville Ear Nose & Throat, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at www.NCArts.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) announced that it has named Robert “Lex” Green, III as its new Managing Director. He will partner with Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant who will continue to lead all artistic and educational programming. Green will lead key business functions including finance, marketing, development, facilities, and new strategic ventures.
JACKIE ROBINSON: A GAME APART Announced At Children's Theatre of Charlotte
October 28, 2022
Mikey Wiley returns to Children's Theatre of Charlotte to perform one of his popular interactive plays, “Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart.” Last season, audiences were invited on stage to become part of the story in “One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom,” and they'll have that opportunity again in this immersive show.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents Scottish Fiddle And Cello Duo Alasdair Fraser And Natalie Haas This November
October 27, 2022
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents the cutting-edge Scottish fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on the next Chamber Classics concert series performance on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium in Hickory.
Charlotte's Off-Broadway Suspends Performances of THUMBS This Week
October 20, 2022
Due to a positive Covid test by one of the actors in our current show Thumbs, Charlotte's Off-Broadway is cancelling the shows on Oct 19, 20, 21 and 22, but extending the run to add shows on Nov 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2022.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS October 22
October 18, 2022
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, opens its Foothills Pops concert series with 'MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS,' presents a thrilling celebration of the music of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.