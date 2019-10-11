Win A Private Performance of Ian Ruskin's PlayTHOMAS PAINE'S TO BEGIN THE WORLD OVER AGAIN

Bring Live Theatre into your home or organization with a private performance of Ian Ruskin's acclaimed tour de force one-man play To Begin the World Over Again: the Life of Thomas Paine including a Q&A plus meet and greet after the play. This timely play has been performed at Joe's Pub, at The Public Theatre in NYC, Fanueil Hall in Boston, plus hundreds of noted performances to standing ovations in the US and UK.

"Ruskin's play is as inspiring as it is timely; in our present state of political confusion, it deserves to be seen as often as possible by people everywhere in the country wondering who and what is American." -- Lewis Lapham, Editor, Lapham's Quarterly and Editor Emeritas of Harpers Magazine

"It's a honor to be a part of this kind of a show, let me tell you. It's got a lot to say about not just our history but about who we are and who we should be." -Haskell Wexler, Academy Award-winning director and cinematographer

Actor and playwright Ian Ruskin trained in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and then worked in UK repertory companies, London's West End, and television and film. Highlights included working in the Laurence Olivier King Lear for Granada Television, playing Jack in Jack the Ripper at The Players Theatre, London and performing the one-man play The Man Himself, written by Alan Drury, at the Duke's Playhouse, Lancaster, the Soho Poly in London and at Stages Theater in Hollywood, where it was Critics Choice in the Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly and other magazines. Arriving in Los Angeles Ian took on guest star roles, usually playing the intelligent bad guy, in shows such as Murder She Wrote, Scarecrow and Mrs. King and MacGyver. Then Ruskin was cast to play a real-life character - Union Leader Harry Bridges, and his life changed. He had discovered a man whose beliefs and values could inspire audiences. So Ian wrote his one-man play From Wharf Rats to Lords of the Docks, which he has since performed over 300 times to approximately 50,000 people worldwide. A live performance was shot by legendary filmmaker Haskell Wexler, airing across America on PBS for 4 years. a??Ruskin was then introduced to Thomas Paine, finding his next character and play. He has performed To Begin the World... over 100 times and the film version, also directed by Haskell Wexler, aired on 180+ PBS stations last year. Ian received the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) History Award Medal for his dedication in portraying the man whose "Common Sense" pamphlet helped convince early Americans to revolt against the British monarchy and create a new nation.

To be scheduled around Mr. Ruskin's performance schedule.

Performance for up to 100 people.

Duration: 2 hours. The play is 70 minutes long, Q&A 15-20 minutes, and meet and greet 15-30 minutes.

If performance is outside of the Southern California area- a sound system, tables and chairs would need to be provided.

If the winner does not live in Southern California and would like Mr. Ruskin to come to them, he will, but the winner will need to pay travel expenses, flight, and lodging for Mr. Ruskin and if needed his producing partner.

This is a private meet and greet after the play.

Length of meet and greet: 30 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

The Harry Bridges Project

