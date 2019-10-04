Win 2 Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE On Broadway, Plus A Backstage Tour with Jeigh Madjus

Bid to win 2 tickets to Moulin Rouge on Broadway, plus a backstage tour with star, Jeigh Madjus!

"Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind."

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 01, 2019 to Jan 11, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: Not valid during holidays.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 3 years or older.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 2hrs, 45min.

This is a private tour.

Length of tourt: 10 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Winner must send at least 3 date options, 3 weeks in advance.

Seat location: House seats in the orchestra.

Lot #1895100





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You