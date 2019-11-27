Win 2 Tickets to Moulin Rouge and Meet a Member of the Creative Team
See Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza! Then head backstage for a meet and greet with the cast.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
How wonderful life is...at the Moulin Rouge
Dates
Experience occurs from Jan 07, 2020 to Mar 27, 2020.
Additional Lot Details
Valid for 2 people.
This is a private meet and greet.
Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.
Meet and greet with specific cast members is not guaranteed.
Lot #1943702