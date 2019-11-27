Win 2 Tickets to Moulin Rouge and Meet a Member of the Creative Team

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

See Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza! Then head backstage for a meet and greet with the cast.

Click HERE for Details!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and-above all-LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

How wonderful life is...at the Moulin Rouge

Dates



Experience occurs from Jan 07, 2020 to Mar 27, 2020.

Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.

Meet and greet with specific cast members is not guaranteed.

Lot #1943702





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You