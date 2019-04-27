Get the Ultimate VIP Experience as Peter Shapiro's guest at LOCKN' Music Festival

The LOCKN' Music Festival, nestled in the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, Virginia, provides the ultimate atmosphere for live music. Now you could win the ultimate LOCKN' experience as the personal guest of the festival's producer, Peter Shapiro!

Prizeo will fly you and a friend to Charlottesville, VA then you'll be supplied with camping facilities and a pair of "Friends and Family" tickets for all four days of the LOCKN' festival, August 22-25. Pete will whisk you around the festival on his golf cart, give you a backstage tour, and the royal VIP treatment. You'll be a fly-on-the-wall as Pete runs the festival and greets various artists, including scheduled meetups with Trey Anastasio of Phish, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead and Wolf Bros. You'll also get unlimited access to the exclusive "Hang" area for friends and family, a stage-side viewing deck, and access to the VIP viewing area in front of the stage.

To enter to win, just make a minimum donation of $10 supporting the amazing work of HeadCount, which registers voters at concerts and music festivals. If you want to donate more, you'll earn more chances to win and score some great merch.

Donate here!

HeadCount is a giant team effort between musicians, concert promoters, and volunteers to register and turn out voters. We have street teams in most major cities, and affiliations with over 100 touring musicians including Dave Matthews Band, JAY-Z, Wilco, Phish, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few. Whenever they play a concert in a major city, our street teams are there registering voters. All over the country, almost every night of the week, our volunteers are at live music events registering voters and rallying other music fans to take control of our democracy. We also work directly with many festivals, concert venues and partners to help extend our reach. At some events we have an even larger presence, running "Participation Row" social action villages or managing philanthropic programs that help music fans give back to their surrounding communities.





