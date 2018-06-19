Bid to Win a Signed Poster from the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Anniversary Concert

Bid to win a Thoroughly Modern Millie One Night Only Anniversary Concert Signed Poster & unsigned program.

Poster is signed by the Anniversary Cast, including Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marc Kudisch, Kate Baldwin, and Casey Nicholaw.

Bid here now!

Additional Details

Does not include a certificate of authenticity.

Will be shipped rolled up in a tube via FedEx

Size: 14 X 22

The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented at The Minskoff Theatre on February 12, 2018. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.

The benefit concert will reunited original cast members including Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris, Marc Kudisch, Francis Jue, Megan McGinnis, Anne Nathan, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Original award-winning creative team members Michael Mayer (director), Rob Ashford (choreographer) and Michael Rafter (musical director) will helm the evening.

