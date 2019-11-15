Bid Now on 2 Premium Seat Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Experience Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the language of Tevye the milkman, his family, and friends!
Directed by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey, the rich Yiddish translation by Shraga Friedman adds new depth and dimension to the most well-known Jewish musical in the world. English and Russian super-titles. After four revivals and its move uptown, the New York production closes January 5. Don't miss this critically-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production.
Click here to bid!
Dates
- Experience occurs from Dec 01, 2019 to Jan 05, 2020.
- Experience blackout dates: Blackout Performances: Wednesday at 2:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, and Nov 27 - Dec 1.
- Experience occurs from Dec 01, 2019 to Jan 05, 2020.
- Experience blackout dates: Blackout Performances: Wednesday at 2:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, and Nov 27 - Dec 1.
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- Participants must be at least 21 years old.
- Duration: 3 hours, including one intermission.
- Does not include a meet and greet.
- Valid for performances through January 5, 2020 only: Tuesday at 7:00pm Wednesday at 8:00pm Thursday at 7:00pm Friday at 8:00pm.
Lot #1929900